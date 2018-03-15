Dr. Oz: The Gut-Alzheimer’s Connection

Today, 3/15/2018, Oz brings in Maria Shriver who produced a special segment for the viewers on Alzheimer’s. A panel of experts is present to answer questions about the haunting disease via social media. The panel consists of Dr. Richard Isaacson , Dr. Marc Milstein , Dr. Martha Clare Morris , Dr. Heather Snyder and Maria Shriver, who is one of the leading spokespersons on the disease. New medical research shows there is a connection between the gut and the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Viewer Rita wants to know if at-home saliva tests, marketed as a way to determine Alzheimer’s risk, are accurate. Dr. Richard Isaacson breaks it down and Maria Shriver weighs in. Then, Dr. Heather Snyder reveals the at-home test worth taking. Isaacson says no “spit test” can determine if you have Alzheimer’s, only genes can tell Shriver said she had her genes tested because her father had Alzheimer’s. Her test came back negative. Oz says there are at-home online tests that can give you a tool and a power to have a conversation with your doctor. One test Oz recommends is the Sage Test. Click here to download, print, and take the test. Take it to your doctor with you if you feel you are starting to show signs of developing the disease.

Because our gut bacteria have a major impact on how we feel through the interaction between the immune system, the intestinal mucosa and our diet, the composition of the gut microbiota is of great interest to research on diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Exactly how our gut microbiota composition is composed depends on which bacteria we receive at birth, our genes, and our diet.

By studying both healthy and diseased mice, the researchers found that mice suffering from Alzheimer’s have a different composition of gut bacteria compared to mice that are healthy. The researchers also studied Alzheimer’s disease in mice that completely lacked bacteria to further test the relationship between intestinal bacteria and the disease. Mice without bacteria had a significantly smaller amount of beta-amyloid plaque in the brain. Beta-amyloid plaques are the lumps that form at the nerve fibers in cases of Alzheimer’s disease.

Diet plays the most important part of keeping the gut healthy while providing healthy-brain function. According to new research and studies, food plays in both on our physical health and mental health as well. Neuroscientists and co-directors at Loma Linda University Drs. Ayesha and Dean Sherzai have created an anti-Alzheimer’s meal plan that puts an emphasis on eating more vegetables, avoiding simple sugars, and adding more fiber to your diet. Want to boost your brain health and improve your overall wellbeing? Stock up on the foods below. To take this grocery list with you to the store, print it out here.

Last but not least, the international team will examine whether it’s possible to develop specific probiotic cocktails that can change the gut flora in such a way as to halt the development of Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s advocate Maria Shriver shares her favorite morning smoothie recipe with Dr. Oz. The leafy greens, berries, and turmeric in this smoothie are all powerful, nutrient-rich ingredients that research has shown can improve the health of your brain. Blend these ingredients up and enjoy this smoothie for breakfast to boost your brain.

Maria Shriver discusses the mission behind the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement.

“Women are at the epicenter of the Alzheimer’s crisis.

That’s why we must be at the heart of the solution.”

– Maria Shriver, Founder

