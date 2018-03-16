Firms that constructed Miami collapsed bridge have history of safety complaints

Just 6 days ago, a new pedestrian walk-bridge was unveiled over one of the busiest roads in Miami, Fla. at the Florida International University. Yesterday, we watched in horror as rescuers were scrambling to find survivors that were in the 9 cars trapped underneath the 950-ton rubble of concrete and steel after the bridge catastrophically collapsed on the busy 6-lane thoroughfare below.

The 750-foot pedestrian bridge was installed just this past Saturday, connecting Florida International University (FIU) and the city of Sweetwater. The bridge was scheduled to open to foot traffic and cyclists in 2019, and boost safety on a busy street where an FIU student was fatally struck by a vehicle last year.

The bridge was designed to withstand the strength of a Category 5 hurricane, according to a fact sheet on FIU’s website, and was supposed to last for more than 100 years. It cost $14.2 million to build and was funded as part of a $19.4 million grant from the US Department of Transportation.

Rescuers, to date, have discovered many dead and 10 are reported to be hospitalized in critical condition. Vehicles were pancaked between the rubble. Several witnessed remarked of the horror watching the collapse knowing they barely escaped death. “I jumped out of my car, locked my car and I ran towards the victims to see if we could help anybody, but the only thing you could see were the car lights in the front. It’s totally smashed, almost to the ground,” witness Susan Bermudez said. “There was only one girl that survived.”

Witnesses said they could hear frantic calls for help from those still trapped in the wreckage. Fire division chief Paul Estopinan said teams were in search-and-rescue mode. “They’re still working the debris pile. We have search dogs in place,” Estopinan said. “We’re drilling holes into the pile to try and locate viable patients.”

“Unfortunately, this has turned from a rescue to a recovery operation,” a Miami-Dade police spokesman said on Friday morning. The number of the dead could rise as more vehicles could still be under the concrete and twisted metal, he added.

The method is known as “accelerated bridge construction,” and it’s meant to minimize traffic disruption and maximize safety.

But CBS News has learned that two firms involved in the construction have been accused of unsafe practices in the past. Munilla Construction Management (MCM) — a federal military contractor for the U.S. Army and Navy — partnered with the FIGG Bridge Group to complete the bridge. FIGG has contracts with the Kennedy Space Center and NASA.

Just 10 days ago, the company was sued in South Florida by a TSA employee who was hurt at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The employee’s lawyer alleges that a makeshift bridge MCM built for workers to use while the company does construction at the airport broke under his weight.

As for FIGG, a 90-ton portion of a bridge the company was assembling in Virginia in June 2012 fell apart while under construction. The Virginian Pilot reports four workers were hurt and that state regulators fined FIGG $28,000 for safety violations saying it was “pure luck no one was killed.”

Workers at the scene report that Thursday the bridge was reportedly undergoing some sort of stress test.

Even though it was still not open to foot traffic, the elevated span was seen as a welcome addition to the neighborhood — and thought to be a safer crossing for thousands of FIU students.

As of Friday morning, 3/16/2018, 6 people have been confirmed dead.

Photo courtesy of NBC