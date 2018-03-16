Dr. Oz: Summer is coming and you still have time to shrink your stomach

Did you pledge to shed those holiday pounds back in January and then suddenly realize it’s now March 13, and you still haven’t lost the weight? Today Dr. Oz said to not panic because you can lose weight in just 28 days!

Steps to the 28 Day Challenge to Getting Rid of Belly Fat

Remove bloating foods: Sugar, diet soda, artificial sweeteners, alcohol, dairy, foods that cause bloating, packaged and processed foods. Eat a healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner with healthy fats and protein. For lunch, you will be eating a fruit and fiber combo. For dinner, you will be eating protein and healthy whole grains. Egg in an avocado-see recipes-avocado toast, or have an avocado chocolate smoothie. Dr. Oz mentioned getting in your healthy fats for breakfast. You will feel full and satisfied all morning. For lunch eat a fruit and fiber combo – Try a shredded brussel sprout and apple salad or a raspberry and cabbage salad. For dinner eat a half cup of a healthy whole grain. Some health grain ideas include: Buckwheat, quinoa, soba noodles, fabro millet. Also for dinner eat 3 ounces of lean meat (or 1/2 cup of beans). You are also allowed to eat unlimited portions of non-starchy vegetables. Print out the grocery store list of foods to buy for the challenge. Eat only stomach shrinking snacks. 1 ounce of nuts or two tablespoons of peanut butter, cut up fresh raw vegetables and fruits, or a cup of ginger tea. Your snacks should be around 100 calories and all natural. Drink a vegetable shake. Ingredients: 2 stalks of celery, 1 unpeeled pear, juice of 1 lemon, 2 cups of spinach, 2 cups water, 1 cucumber. Have a 12-hour fasting window. Do not eat after 9:00 PM and before 9:00 AM. Of course, this can be adjusted from 6 pm-6 am, 8 pm-8 am, etc… to fit your schedule. Just make sure that you complete a 12-hour fast each day during the 28-Day Shrink Your Stomach Challenge. Take the 28-Day Plank Challenge. In addition to the diet, you also follow a simple exercise regimen. The workout section of this website is incredibly easy to follow since you only have to perform planks. These planks start at 20 seconds, but you will be maintaining this exercise position for 4 minutes by the end of the 28-day period. Every few days, you are instructed to rest, giving your abdomen time to heal from the activity.

Sipping on ginger iced tea all day will reduce bloating. Combine 3 bags of ginger tea, 1 cup of fresh mint and the juice of one lemon to 2 cups of water and 2 cups of ice.

If you are unable to do the plank exercises, you can still work your core. He gave us a standing side sit up where you just raise your knee to your elbow. Another exercise was a kick move where you put your arms out in front of you and kick out with your legs while bringing both arms into your side. Finally, bend at your knees and raise your hands at a 90-degree angle. Twist from side to side while squatting. Do these three exercises for 6 to 8 minutes a day and you will see results.

