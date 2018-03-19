ALDI seems to have the keys to success while major chains are folding

If you haven’t tried shopping at ALDI food stores, you may want to visit. Sales for this supermarket are up 32 % year on year and the 500th store in Britain is now open – with another 50 on their way, many in affluent areas. One in three households visit ALDI at least once a month, research claims. Products often praised – with its Christmas puddings beating Harrods’ and Heston’s offerings in blind-taste tests by the Good Housekeeping Institute. 45 % of goods is produced in Britain and by same people who supply other leading supermarkets.

If you have shopped there, you can’t stop talking about how cheap it is [lower than Walmart] and how good the food is. With large retail chains such as Winn Dixie, Sams, and Bilo closing thousands of stores, the German retailers such as ALDI and LIDL are growing like wildfire.

Aldi (stylized as ALDI) is the common brand of two discount supermarket chains with over 10,000 stores in 20 countries and an estimated combined turnover of more than 50 billion. Based in Germany, the chain was founded by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht in 1946 when they took over their mother’s store in Essen, which had been in operation since 1913. The Aldi group operates over 8,000 stores worldwide. Aldi Nord is responsible for its stores in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Poland, Spain, Denmark, and Portugal, and also operates the Trader Joe’s markets in the United States. Aldi Süd’s responsibilities are in the United States (operating under the Aldi name), Austria, Slovenia, and Italy (as Hofer), Great Britain, Ireland, Australia, and Switzerland.

How ALDI keeps its prices so low

They do not carry brand names. 90% of their brands are private labels. By avoiding brand names, ALDI can skip going through another company and offer cheaper prices.

Smaller stores equal smaller rent-only 900 core products.

Re-stocking takes a lot less time than larger stores. Aldi’s design was specifically made for minimal stocking and upkeep.

They use boxes, milk racks and pre-packaged produce.

They use energy-efficient lighting, natural lighting, recycled products, and energy-efficient refrigeration.

They have fewer employees. With the store design, it isn’t necessary to have a lot of employees which means they can pay their employees a competitive salary.

Customers bring their own bags and bag their own groceries. This is a way to go “green” as well as keeping costs low. If you do need bags, they sell them at the check-out for a low cost and also provide boxes along the isles that are free. This eliminates the need for hired baggers.

They don’t advertise on tv.

No need to hire cart attendants. They have a great [inter-locking] cart system where you put in a quarter to unlock a cart and when you are finished shopping, you connect the cart back to the lock and your quarter is returned to you.

Their focus is the customer and not the profit. Every decision they make is for the betterment of their customers.

According to Taste of Home, there are 5 things you should be buying at ALDI.

Organic foods. They have an extensive store-brand line of organic foods bearing the coveted USDA label for just a few dollars more than the non-organic brands. Their name-brand canned food can be purchased for only 50-60 cents a can. They have their own line of health foods-ALDI’s Fit and Active label. Cheese. You will rejoice if you are planning a party. They have every kind of cheese for unbelievably low prices along with prosciutto, olives, and ready-made dips. Chips and snacks. ALDI has every kind of chip and healthy snack you can imagine. Their trail mix can’t be beaten anywhere with raw nuts, dried fruits, and chocolates. Wine. ALDI has award-winning wines always stocked. Their Pinot Grigio is a world-wide favorite.

When renowned Bon Appétit Executive Chef Mary Nolan prepares a tasty spread for a party of top food enthusiasts at the beautiful Bridlewood Estate Winery in California’s wine country, it’s no big surprise that all the attendees love it. The big surprise comes when they learned where all that great food and wine came from-ALDI!

It was predicted that the glamorous and very busy grocery stores would become a thing of the past and we are seeing this becoming a reality. People just want to be able to go into a store with quick access, purchase quality foods for less, while do their part in staying “green.” ALDI has found success by honoring their wishes.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com

Ref: Wikipedia, MSN/lifestyle, Taste of Home