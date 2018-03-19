Dr. Oz: Has the potato gotten a bad rap?

If you are from Idaho or you are full-blown Irish, you’ve gotta have those potatoes. It’s in your DNA. Have we picked on Mr. Spud, way too long? Today, 3/19/2018, Dr. Oz answers the question- can you really enjoy potatoes without packing on the pounds? Nutritionist JJ Virgin calls the potato ‘nature’s diet pill’ and Dr. Oz reveals what science says about spuds and why the humble tater isn’t as bad as you may think.

Just thinking about a loaded baked potato or hot mashed potatoes makes one nostalgic and their mouth to water. It is one of the most comforting foods on the planet and one of the most eaten vegetables. The dirt grown guy has been around for a very long time. So, why did he become our enemy? When was it ingrained in our brain that we could not lose weight if Mr. Potato was on our plate? It’s been banned by the diet industry for quite some time. Guess what? They may have gotten it all wrong.

The diet plan, Whole 30, just made a shocking announcement that potatoes are part of their diet plan. Other plans are following suit after scientific evidence shows potatoes do not have the same effects on the body as white pasta and white bread. Potatoes have been shown to not spike our blood sugar and grow our waistline as previously thought.

So, what is the real answer? Virgin tells Oz, “We have turned this natural food into a product. We cannot turn the potato into french fries, loaded [with calories] baked potatoes, salty potato chips, or heavily loaded mashed potatoes that are full of fats.”

Since the year 2000, potato consumption has dropped by 30% due to the diet community thinking it was white-carbs-and was bad for you.

Potatoes contain zinc, more potassium than a banana, vitamin C, fiber, iron, calcium, disease- fighting properties and they are only 150 fat-free calories! Potatoes are full of vital nutrients for good health, including brain health.

Potatoes have become a staple food in many parts of the world and an integral part of much of the world’s food supply. Potatoes are the world’s fourth-largest food crop, following maize, wheat, and rice. Dozens of potato cultivars have been bred specifically for their colors, including gold, red, and blue varieties that contain varying amounts of phytochemicals, including carotenoids for gold/yellow or polyphenols for red or blue cultivars. Carotenoid compounds include provitamin A alpha-carotene and beta-carotene, which are converted to the essential nutrient, vitamin A. White baking potatoes contain the most starch.

Incorporate different colors into your diet but stay away from frying them, adding fatty toppings, and a load of butter.

Cut your snack calories in half with this DIY potato chip recipe – all you need is a microwave!

Photo courtesy of Bing.com