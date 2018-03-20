An explosive package headed for Austin explodes at FedEx in San Antonio

Early this morning, 3/20/2018, a package bomb exploded at the FedEx Ground freight facility’s sorting area in Schertz, northeast of San Antonio. An employee suffered a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury from the blast of the medium sized package addressed to Austin, shortly after midnight according to authorities.

“The package was moving from an elevated conveyor belt to a lower section when it exploded,” NBC reports.

The package “contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, sources said,” according to the NBC affiliate, which said the Schertz facility has 75 employees.

There have been conflicting reports about injuries at the FedEx facility — the local TV station said none of the employees were hurt, but The Associated Press reports that one FedEx employee “apparently suffered a non-life-threatening ‘percussion-type’ injury from the blast.”

The case now includes hundreds of law enforcement agents from local police, the FBI, and ATF, as well as a reward of up to $115,000.

Federal agents told reporters that this attack is most likely linked to the Austin-area serial attacks following a series of four package bombings in the Austin area that have left two people dead and four injured.

Police and federal agents said the fourth package bomb was tripped by a wire, suggesting a “higher level of sophistication” than they have seen before in three early package bombs left on doorsteps.

There doesn’t seem to be a target for any particular people as a hate crime, as all of the victims have been from different races.

“We are clearly dealing with what we believe to be a serial bomber at this point,” Police Chief Brian Manley explained during a press conference Monday morning.

Motives investigators are looking at this latest attack as an act of terrorism. After this morning’s explosion, 500 FBI and ATF officers are working this series of events.

Photo courtesy of Fox News/KAAB.com