Dr. Oz: “True Crime Tuesday” Sex trafficking of young girls

It’s a crime we can’t wrap our heads around, teen trafficking. This is when teens are kidnapped and sold for sex crimes to predators and it is happening more in the US than one can imagine. Every 2 minutes, a child is being groomed for sex trafficking. Today, 3/20/2018, Dr. Oz goes behind the scenes to investigate how an American Airlines employee was able to stop another event from happening. See how a quick-thinking ticket agent helped two young girls avoid a life of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse and how you can help end internet human trafficking today.

Denice Miracle, 47, of Roseville, California, said she was immediately suspicious when the two young girls approached her ticket counter at Sacramento International Airport last August. There was no parent with them, they had no identification, and each had a one-way first class ticket.

“It just didn’t feel right,” Miracle, who has been working as a customer service agent for 28 years, told Oz.

“They were young and by themselves. It’s unusual to get teens traveling that far by themselves … One of the girls was texting someone on the phone to get answers. They had small bags, and I initially thought they were running away from home.”

Miracle became even more concerned when the girls’ tickets were flagged for potential credit card fraud.

She told the teens, who were 15 and 17, that something was wrong with their tickets and to just hang out. Meanwhile, she called the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Airport Bureau.

Authorities soon learned the girls met a man named “Drey” on Instagram. He invited them to New York City for the weekend to earn $2,000 to perform in music videos and do some modeling. The teens didn’t know their tickets were one-way, and when officials tried to get in touch with “Drey,” he deleted his account.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sergeant Scott Swisher confirmed the case was a suspected case of child trafficking. Swisher said the phone number “Drey” was using was likely a Google phone number, so it couldn’t be tracked down.

“We don’t believe his real name was Drey,” Swisher said.

The girls later returned home. Miracle’s quick thinking may have saved the girls from serious harm, American Airlines general manager Aleka Turner told TODAY.

“I’m proud of Denice and how she put her training into action to save these children,” Turner said in a statement. “She is a testament to the critical role our front-line team members play each and every day in the operation and the lives of each person they come in contact with.”

In July, American Airlines amped up their efforts to prevent human trafficking and child sexual exploitation by teaming up with End Child Prostitution and Trafficking USA to train the airline’s 120,000 employees, initiate corporate policies and educate travelers, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“People think this is only happening in other countries. They don’t realize it could be happening on a domestic carrier on a domestic flight,” said Michelle Guelbart, director of private sector engagement at the nonprofit.

3,287 people are sold or kidnapped and forced into slavery every day? Not many people are. That’s 136 an hour and that’s just the reported cases. Are you aware that most of these are children and most of them are sold repeatedly for sex? Again, it’s a little-known fact but it’s real and it’s happening all around us — even here in the US.

Trafficking in women and children for sexual exploitation is one of the most serious human rights violations in today’s world. Protecting children from violence, exploitation, and abuse is an integrated component of protecting their freedom to survive, grow, and develop. The global sex slavery market generates $32 billion in profits each year? I bet it will astonish you that the only crime to outpace it is illegal drugs. This is amazing as the average human is sold into slavery for less than $100. UNICEF has written that at any time there are 2 million children being trafficked in the global sex trade? That’s right — and if you want to know how many people that is, that’s about half the population of Dallas, Texas (as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2010).

Ways to protect your child from becoming a victim of sex trafficking are provided. Click here.

15 Ways You Can Help Fight Human Trafficking from the US Government. Click here.

Human Trafficking Hotline-1-888-3737-888.

