New Foundation Needs $185 Million to Save the Crumbling Notre Dame

Completed in 1345, Notre-Dame Cathedral is one of Paris’s most iconic structures. But it’s French Gothic gargoyles and arches are showing the wear and tear of seven centuries. CBS reported on Tuesday, 3/20/2018, a foundation in France hopes Americans will donate money to help save the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The majestic medieval monument, which is home to some of Catholicism’s most important relics — including the crown of thorns said to have been worn by Jesus — has been deteriorating for a long time.

Friends of Notre Dame of Paris Foundation was launched to find private donors both in France and across the Atlantic. Michel Picaud, who is helping to raise the money, told CBS that “Notre-Dame of Paris isn’t a Paris monument or French monument or a European monument. It’s really a worldwide monument.”

Friends of Notre Dame reports these findings of needed repairs

the nearly 100-meter high spire and the 12 apostles that crown it has a large number of cracks and fissures that need an immediate restoration,

the aging stonework of all of the flying buttresses are causing problems for the stability of the whole building,

many pinnacles and gargoyles are in disrepair or have fallen down and

the lead framework of the stained glass windows is weakened

Years of rain, snow, and pollution have eroded the flying buttresses that prop the cathedral up. In addition, the structure has walls chipping, the lead roofing tiles are turning to dust and Gothic gargoyles used to drain rain have been replaced with plastic pipes.

The required repair work would cost an estimated $185 million. The French government, which owns the cathedral, has pledged only some $50 million over the next decade for the project.

In recent years, large chunks of stone have chipped off the landmark’s elaborate facade, according to The Guardian. And the culprit isn’t merely age, but also the city’s raging pollution problem.

Last week, repair work began on the cathedral, which attracts some 12 million visitors a year, more than any other historic monument in Europe, but there is only enough money for the initial stages of the renovation, according to U.K.’s The Times.

Although church officials insist Notre Dame is safe to visit, for now, they say it has reached a tipping point where the repair work must be done in the near future.

“If we don’t do these restoration works, we’ll risk seeing parts of the exterior structure begin to fall. This is a very serious risk,” said Michel Picaud, president of the charity set up by the church for the fundraising project.

Church officials save the pieces of stone that fall off the building in a collection they lovingly call the “stone cemetery.” The last major exterior restoration of the church was in the 1800s.

Notre Dame has long drawn tourists from around the world. It is most famous in popular culture as the setting for 19th-century author Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and films of the same name including the 1939 classic with Charles Laughton and the 1996 Disney musical animation.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com