Dr. Oz: Memory Resource Foods That Also Ward Off Dementia

Today, 3/21/2018, Dr. Oz brings us new information on 3 foods that can sharpen our memory and help ward off dementia that leads to the much- feared Alzheimer’s Disease. Oz brings in experts to show us how to make foods for critical thinking. Proof of the saying, “You can boost your brain or poison your brain thru foods,” is brought to light. Did you know that thru foods, you can actually super-charge your brain?

Documentarian Max Lugavere reveals how his mother’s experience inspired him to become a brain health researcher. He joins Dr. Oz to share what he has learned about the foods we eat and how they impact the brain. About 3 years ago, Lugavere’s mom started experiencing memory loss. It was hard for him to deal with the fact his mom might have some type of neuro-degenerative disease. He went to Providence, R.I. to meet with Suzanne de la Monte, a neurologist pathologist, who is one of the leading doctors in her field. Lugavere talked about how he had read that there was an association between diabetes type 3 and dementia. Monte says there is a definite connection. Lugavere commented that changes in the brain start occurring 30 years before the first signs of dementia appear. He produced a documentary “Bread Head” to help us ward off dementia by making better choices. He told Oz, “If you make it to the age 85, you have a 50% chance of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. After in-depth discussions with researchers, he found that the same things that you can do to shield you from Alzheimer’s can actually help your brain work even better today! The choices we make influence how well the piano of our lives is played.

Foods that can give you a sharper mind and better memory

Chickpeas and other dried beans Walnuts and other raw nuts Spinach and other dark green leafy vegetables Eggs and yogurt Olive Oil Tumeric Whole grains Blueberries and other fresh bright berries Salmon and poultry Tomatoes and other bright colored vegetables

Dr. Oz and psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen introduce the “Bright Minds” plan, designed to sharpen memory and strengthen the brain. Find out what it stands for and see how this plan helped a 46-year-old woman with a family history of Alzheimer’s disease. In Bright Minds, each letter represents a different risk factor. This plan requires exercise, proper foods to eat and foods to avoid.

Don’t wait until your brain starts to fail before you try to preserve it. Cut your risk for Alzheimer’s by adding the following 10 foods from the MIND diet to your shopping list. Scientific research has found that making a few simple tweaks to the foods you put in your shopping cart can slash your risk by up to 53%. Stock up on these brain foods to start reaping the benefits today.

