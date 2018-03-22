Dr. Oz: True Crime Thursday-The dark side of medicine when a doctor snaps

They are our healer and the one we lean on when we are sick. We trust them completely. Sadly, they are just people too with the same problems we have…our physicians…they need help sometimes too. Today, 3/22/2018, Oz examines the one topic he had to emotionally prepare for after losing some of his own physician friends. Oz sits down with guest Janae who speaks out about her husband John, a physician who took his own life two years ago.

John was a physician, a creator, a musician, very friendly, and with a seemingly bright future. Why did he choose to leave his 3 children and loving wife with a lonely future? Janae told Oz she just assumed all the stress was part of what came with her husband’s occupation.

Recently, the N.Y. papers had these articles: Three Young Doctors Jump to Their Death in N.Y., Doctor Found Dead With Knife in Chest in Manhattan Apartment, Surgeon Accused of Choking Nurse with Elastic Cord. This is a gripping health crisis that is just beginning to unfold. According to statistics, these could be some of the contributing factors to a physician simply giving up.

Why are America’s healers sometimes the sickest patients of all

They can’t see any way out. The long and irregular work hours, social isolation, a lack of autonomy and job insecurity. They feel they are the person who is letting the team down. This overwhelming toxic culture believes digital record-keeping, four-hour wait limits in emergency and early discharge targets have all increased the pressure. Advocates for change see there aren’t enough safe working hours, breaks, adequate compensation and a culture in which you don’t damage your reputation by taking time off. That work falls to other colleagues that are already under immense stress … they’re seen as that person who’s letting the team down. They feel they can’t seek treatment for mental health in the same way that everybody else can, without fear of being reported. The cutthroat, often brutalizing culture of medical training. One writer on a physician’s blog slammed “the cutthroat, often brutalizing culture” of medical training for being “rooted in ideals of suffering” with every generation looking down on the one after it and demanding they work harder, longer and without faltering. “Many doctors stay stoically mute in the face of daily, soul-destroying adversity; in the worst case, their loudest gesture is deafeningly silent — death by their own hand,” the blogger wrote. The signs are all there, but no one sees them. A 2013 beyondblue survey found one in 10 doctors and one in five medical students had experienced suicidal thoughts in the previous year. Female doctors have been found to have higher rates of suicide than male doctors. Family members and co-workers just chalk up the exhaustion and stress to being “part of the job.”

Would you know if the doctor you trusted with your life was on the verge of suicide? Robyn Symon, the director of the documentary “Do No Harm,” reveals why she started investigating the impact of physician suicides and how you can start a dialogue with your own doctor. You need to know if you are getting the proper care from your physician when they have been over-worked and suffering themselves.

It’s medicine’s shameful secret but hopefully, we can start shedding some light into these dark corners and encourage people to get help, to heal our healers.

