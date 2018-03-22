Celine Dion cancels 3 weeks of Vegas shows for surgery

On Wednesday, March 21st, singer Céline Dion announced that she’s canceling her shows in Las Vegas between March 27th and April 18th. The reason? She needs to have surgery. On Facebook, Team Céline shared that she will be undergoing surgery to fix Patulous Eustachian tube.

It’s a condition the singer has been dealing with for the last year or so. You might be wondering: What is Patulous Eustachian tube, exactly? According to Wikipedia, Patulous Eustachian tube, also known as patent Eustachian tube, is the name of a physical disorder where the Eustachian tube, which is normally closed, instead stays intermittently open. When this occurs, the patient experiences auto-phony, the hearing of self-generated sounds. This health problem is preventing Dion from hearing correctly and debilitating her singing ability.

Her team announced on the post, “She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications. During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem.”

In a statement, Dion said: “My luck hasn’t been very good lately… I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens…. I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry.”

She had previously postponed her residency when she took time to care for her ailing husband René Angélil, who died in 2016.

Earlier this year, Céline was forced to cancel seven concerts “on doctor’s orders” after suffering from congestion and irritation of the vocal chords due to a lingering cold.

Fortunately, Adele was able to catch one of her friend’s shows before she took some time off to recover.

Dion is currently performing a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Dion will resume performances on May 22. Those who purchased tickets should contact Caesars Palace to reschedule or receive a refund.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com/via Today show. Ref. Wikipedia, ETonline, Facebook