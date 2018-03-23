More Cases Reported of New Cancer Associated with Textured Breast Implants

MSN/lifestyle [via TODAY] announced the up-rise in cases of new cancer that the medical community has linked to breast implants. On Wednesday, 3/22/2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it has identified 414 women with the disease or 55 more since the last public update one year ago. Nine patients have died since the FDA found a possible link in 2011, a number that’s unchanged from last year. Most cases involve textured breast implants. The agency is closely tracking the developments and gathering more data “so that patients and providers can have more informed discussions about breast implants,” said Dr. Binita Ashar, director of surgical devices in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, in a statement.

Stacey Boone, 51 of Bradenton, Florida, was told she had the flu, endured an egg-size lump on her collarbone. She was treated for the flu and took antibiotics for three months. But she kept losing weight, going from 140 pounds to 98. In January 2015, her sister, who is an ultrasound tech, did a scan and found four lumps under Boone’s arm. Boone was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer the next day. She couldn’t believe her implant may have played a role. Her diagnosis: breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Boone underwent four six-week rounds of chemotherapy, plus a stem cell transplant at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. Both of her breast implants were removed. She says she came close to dying before things turned around. She’ll be three years in remission in June.

She now knows she received textured breast implants, though, at the time, she wasn’t aware she had any options. Textured implants have a rough, irregular surface that makes them less likely to move around inside the breast and reduces the risk of capsular contracture, a common complication that can leave the breast hard and misshapen. In the U.S., textured breast implants make up about 13 percent of the market. According to researchers, it may be that the texturing creates particles that cause abrasion, leading the body’s immune system to develop the disease after a number of years. Or perhaps some women are genetically susceptible to ALCL. Another theory is that a small amount of bacteria on the surface of the implant causes the body to wall it off, but it remains a constant irritant and given enough time — eight to 10 years — it could develop into a lymphoma.

The risk of developing ALCL of the breast is 67 times higher for a person who receives a textured breast implant compared to the general population, said Dr. Mark Clemens, associate professor of plastic surgery at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, who is investigating the link.

According to the FDA, if you have breast implants

• There is no need to change your routine medical care and follow-up, the FDA says.”Women should just be aware that this can occur and to watch for symptoms, but have a realistic perspective on the disease: it’s incredibly rare,” Clemens said.

• Go to your doctor if you notice something unusual. The majority [or 80 percent] of women with breast implant-associated ALCL, will have a “spontaneous fluid collection,” which may show up as a sudden enlargement or swelling of the breast, he noted. About 40 percent will feel a mass or a lump.

• One part of the diagnosis is a screening test called CD30. If you don’t get that test, you can miss the disease, Clemens said. The treatment for the vast majority of patients is surgery. If the disease progresses to the lymph nodes, it usually requires chemotherapy.

Ref. MSN/lifestyle, TODAY.com, FDA

