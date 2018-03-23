Dr. Oz: Brings back Pegan 365 diet, the easiest to follow

Today, 3/23/2018, Dr. Oz revisits the Pegan 365 diet as it seems to be the easiest to follow and most lenient of all diets. The vegan diet has long been praised for its health benefits and emphasis on plant-based eating, but following the diet can be a challenge if you like to eat out. The Paleo diet is more flexible, but it can sometimes be hard to know what counts as Paleo and what doesn’t. The new “Pegan” diet combines the two to create a healthy diet that leaves behind the inflexibility of veganism and the rule book of Paleo.

The Pegan and paleo diets share the foundational principles of eating whole, fresh food that is free of processed ingredients, refined carbohydrates, and dairy. The Pegan 365 plan has been designed by Dr. Oz and his team of experts to help you eat healthier, lose weight, and keep the weight off year after year.

Get started on Pegan 365 today with these helpful instructions:

5-eat 5 cups of vegetables a day

4-eat 4 carbs

3-eat 3 proteins

2-eat 2 healthy fats

1-eat 1 dairy substitute

Along with plenty of whole foods and fresh produce, you can also enjoy two drinks and two desserts each week. Heading to a party and want to indulge? You’re allowed one cheat day per week! Print out this grocery list and take it with you when you head to the store. With so much variety, you don’t have to worry about getting bored and disenchanted. Mix and match the items on the shopping list. You’ll eat three full meals each day along with two good-for-you snacks.

The Pegan 365 diet incorporates the very best aspects of the vegan and paleo lifestyle. This plan is full of variety so you can avoid flavor fatigue and it takes your hectic day-to-day schedule into account. You can easily follow this flexible diet all 365 days of the year. Take a look at the recipes.

Print the Pegan Diet and place on your fridge.

Always combine exercise with any diet. Click here for the Pegan Plunge.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com