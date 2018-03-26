When a Holiday Resurrects a Real-life Miracle for 5 Irish Brothers that Served Our Country

This past St. Patrick’s Day, a day when anyone of Irish descent celebrated Saint Patrick and the change for good that he brought to Ireland, one can’t help but wonder if he had something to do with the discovery of the ship that disappeared 76 years ago carrying the 5 Irish Sullivan brothers from Waterloo, Iowa.

Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen have announced that wreckage of a sunken military ship on which five brothers died in World War II has been discovered, March 17, 2018, in the South Pacific. A spokeswoman for Allen confirms wreckage from the USS Juneau was found last Saturday off the coast of the Solomon Islands. The expedition team says in a statement it first identified the USS Juneau on Saturday using sonar technology and used a remotely operated underwater vehicle to verify the wreckage on Sunday.

The Juneau was sunk by a Japanese torpedo during the Battle of Guadalcanal, ultimately killing 687 men aboard including all five Sullivan brothers. The Sullivans enlisted in the US Navy on January 3, 1942, with the stipulation that they serve together. The Navy had a policy of separating siblings, but this was not strictly enforced. George and Frank had served in the Navy before, but their brothers had not. All five were assigned to the light cruiser, USS Juneau.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt on January 13, 1943, who acknowledged that the Sullivans were missing in action, but by then the parents were already informed of their fate, having learned of their deaths on January 12. That morning, the boys’ father, Tom, was preparing for work when three men in uniform – a lieutenant commander, a doctor and a chief petty officer – approached his door. “I have some news for you about your boys,” the naval officer said. “Which one?” asked Tom. “I’m sorry,” the officer replied. “All five.” The “Fighting Sullivan Brothers” became national heroes. President Roosevelt sent a letter of condolence to their parents. Pope Pius XII sent a silver religious medal and rosary with his message of regret. The Iowa Senate and House adopted a formal resolution of tribute to the Sullivan brothers.

The Atlanta-class light cruiser was found 4,200 meters below the surface, resting on the floor of the ocean. During its fateful battle on November 13, 1942, a second torpedo hit on its port side creating a significant explosion that cut the ship in half and killed most of the men onboard, including all five Sullivan brothers. Because the Juneau sank in 30 seconds and due to the risk of further Japanese attacks, the American task force did not stay to check for survivors. Although approximately 115 of Juneau’s crew reportedly survived the explosion, including possibly as many as two of the five Sullivan brothers, naval forces did not undertake rescue effort for several days and only 10 men were rescued from the water eight days after the sinking.

The Sullivan family of Waterloo, Iowa lost their sons George, Francis “Frank,” Joseph, Madison “Matt” and Albert despite the naval policy that prevented siblings from serving together. The brothers refused to serve unless assigned to the same ship, so the policy was not enforced. All of the brothers were in their 20’s. According to naval historians, the brothers’ deaths became a rallying cry for the allied forces.

The Sullivans were not the only brother sailors on board the ship. There were at least thirty sets of brothers, including the four Rogers brothers from New Haven, Connecticut.

“We certainly didn’t plan to find the Juneau on St. Patrick’s Day. The variables of these searches are just too great,” said Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations. “But finding the USS Juneau on Saint Patrick’s Day is an unexpected coincidence that allows us to pay final respects to the Sullivan brothers and all the service members who were lost 76 years ago.”

“and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand”…..Irish Blessing

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia.com

Ref. CBS News, CBS8, Wikipedia