Dr. Oz Show Today: Are Peanut Allergies Being Overblown?

Dr. Oz, 3/26/2018, starts of with the disturbing news that peanut allergies have increased by more than 20% in the last 15 years. This type of allergy is particularly troubling as it can be deadly. Anyone with a peanut allergy has to pay special attention to the food they eat. Dean Dimitruk says that even a tiny molecule of a nut can cause a severe reaction. Oz says that even though allergies are on the rise, the chances of dying from a peanut allergy are over 10 times less than being murdered. He adds that with all the media hype comes a certain amount of hysteria that leads to over reaction.

Why Are Food Allergies On The Rise

Oz points out the fact that food allergies are rising in the developed world while remaining almost non existent in lesser developed countries. Dr. Tania Elliott says there is a direct correlation between c-sections and food allergies. She adds that during a normal delivery, a baby is exposed to all kinds of bacteria from the gut of the mother. A c-section bypasses this first exposure and thus the body does not get exposure that could help develop resistance. Elliot also adds that our digestive systems have become lazy in developed nations as we have eradicated numerous threats.

Eliot says if you look at lesser developed countries, you will see people being exposed to all kinds of bacteria most americans would never come in contact with. This lack of exposure is why our bodies are becoming more and more allergic to many things. If we never get exposed, then our bodies have no defenses. Oz adds that while we all need to be careful, there is no real reason to be alarmed about food allergies if we are educated about the problem.

Laila Ali’s Cheese Free Cheese Dip

Laila Ali says flavor is queen in her kitchen but nutrition is the king. She has dedicated herself to finding healthy alternatives to the guilty pleasures she grew up enjoying. Oz asks what motivated her to do this and she said she needed nutrition with her training as an athlete but she could not bring herself to eat foods that just did not taste good.

This reminds of of a show Oz did few years ago with Hungry Girl Lisa Lillien where we got a lot of ways to bulk up our meals and keep the calories and fat down to a minimum.

Laila says one of her favorite recipes is Cheese Free Cheese Dip and Oz says he has to see how this is done. She starts by taking Greek Yogurt and putting it in cheesecloth. This strains in the fridge overnight. Once strained, you just take it out and season with your favorite spices like thyme, red pepper, salt, or any other ingredient. It gives you the flavor and the texture of a cheese dip without the cheese.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz