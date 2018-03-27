John Legend playing Jesus Christ live on Easter Sunday, recalls his ‘Christian’ upbringing

Academy, Golden Globe, Tony and 10-time Grammy award winner John Legend has been cast as Jesus Christ in NBC’s special event “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!,” to be aired Easter Sunday, April 1. NBC continues to innovate its live musical productions with the staging of this iconic rock opera in front of a large audience at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. John Legend will be doing his part to spread the good word on Easter.

“I’m thrilled to join the cast of this production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” Legend reported in a statement. “It’s such a powerful, meaningful musical and I’m humbled to be part of this performance. We’ve already formed an incredible team, and [the casting] certainly brought together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice.” He’s especially thrilled with the idea of Alice Cooper rocking the Armory as King Herod.

The story takes place in the final week of Jesus’ life as he gains notoriety as “King of the Jews,” leading all the way up to his crucifixion. Spoiler alert: Jesus dies. Other key players in the show include Judas (Brandon Victor Dixon), Mary Magdalene (Sara Barielles), King Herod (Alice Cooper) and Pontius Pilate (Ben Daniels). The cast calls the show “a roller coaster of emotions.”

The singer, who is the father to daughter, Luna, and will welcome a son in June with Chrissy Teigen, said playing the role of Jesus reminded him of his “very Christian” upbringing in Springfield, Ohio.

“The message I took from growing up in the church was the idea of loving your neighbor, giving to others and treating people as you would want to be treated,” he said. “You can learn those things in any religion or without religion, but that’s where I did.” “I was in choir rehearsals every week as a kid, and I took over the choir when I was older,” the 10-time Grammy winner said. “That was the foundation of my career; I wouldn’t be where I am without playing gospel music in church.”

Legend explained that his grandparents were active members of a church – his grandmother was an organist and his grandfather was a pastor. The star’s mother also assisted in the church and served as the choir director.

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!” will be executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. Joining the creative team, and also as executive producers, are John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius. Rock icon Alice Cooper was previously announced for the role of King Herod and the production will be helmed by esteemed British theatre director David Leveaux.

The 1971 “Jesus Christ Superstar” album hit #1 on the Billboard charts and made its way to the stage. It is based on the final week of Jesus’ life. The musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway and starred Jeff Fenholt as Jesus and Ben Vereen as Judas. It was nominated for five Tonys. Since then, the musical has been considered a classic and has become a staple of theatre and music organizations throughout the world. It has been performed in nearly 20 countries and translated into 18 different languages.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert airs Easter Sunday, April 1 at 8/7c on NBC.

Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Sun.