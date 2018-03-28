Dermatologist says shun Botox for natural beauty thru skin care regiment

Women’s Health released new ways to help you diminish and even avoid getting wrinkles without using the never- ending Botox injections that can leave you looking abnormal.

According to Dr. Laurel Naversen Geraghty, M.D., many of her patients see wrinkles as their worst enemy. Dr. Geraghty tends to disagree even though she makes a living as a dermatologist. Geraghty sees wrinkles as your own life’s reflection. “I view these lines and creases as some of our most attractive and quintessentially human qualities, reflecting years of happiness, laughter, love, concentration (I definitely developed a few furrows during med school!), tears, and, in my own experience, occasional scowls aimed at adorable but misbehaving children,” she said in her article. She also refuses to speak the term, “crow’s feet,” when speaking of the lines around the eyes. Instead, she refers to them as “the twinkle-promoting crinkles around the eyes, which can make it appear as if we’re smiling even when we’re not.” Even though she performs thousands of plastic surgeries, she feels the most beautiful women are the natural ones who have learned to care for their skin to keep it soft.

Recommended items needed to keep skin at it’s finest backed by science

Use an antioxidant serum. Apply a daily topical antioxidant (under sunscreen) containing vitamins C or E or ferulic acid. Prioritize SPF. Wear a minimum of broad-spectrum SPF 30 every day—no exceptions. It’s the most important step for preserving your skin. Moisturize every day. Moisturize once or twice a day with a soothing cream–ideally one that contains an emollient like dimethicone. This restores the skin’s barrier, keeping irritants out and hydration in. Cleanse your face only at night. Cleanse your face with a gentle foaming cleanser. It’s crucial to do this at night to remove inflammation-causing makeup, dirt, bacteria, oil, and free radicals. A pea-size amount of a topical retinoid at bedtime can unclog pores and help lessen wrinkling, spots, and breakouts. Exfoliate but don’t overdo it. Gently exfoliate once or twice a week.

Geraghty said, “If there’s one thing I’ve learned by examining the skin for a living, it’s this: Health, beauty, and radiance have absolutely nothing to do with our birth-date. I see gorgeous, glowing complexions in newborns and 90-year-old faces, alike. And while babies may be born with it, adults can develop and nurture it through healthy habits, confidence, happiness, and an acknowledgment of our own unique, irreplaceable, and expressive beauty.”

