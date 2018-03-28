Dr. Oz: True Crime Tuesday, Marcia Clark brings new evidence on the Simpson and Anthony cases

Yesterday, 3/27/2018, Dr. Oz talked with Marcia Clark, the criminal prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial about why she felt the trial brought a non-guilty verdict. Clark also gave her take on the Casey Anthony trial shedding light on new evidence that was never presented in court. Clark feels Casey Anthony would be found guilty if tried today.

Clark told Oz she has been an investigator her entire life. She said at the age of 5, she was already trying to solve mysteries in her own small mind. This led her to become one of the most famous criminal prosecutors of our time.

During the Simpson trial, Clark says she saw strong evidence being racially slurred under the tensions that had already begun to grow in Los Angeles. The Rodney King story was just the beginning of the verbal and social attacks on police officers. Clark says the trial of the century slowly became a circus. She could see the not-guilty verdict coming day-by-day during the trial which still sickens her. Clark feels it was a result of not wanting another “biased-hate” towards law enforcement.

Clark feels strongly that Casey Anthony killed her 5-year old daughter, Caylee. She spoke about the very important details that were present at the time the slain child was found; duct tape around her hair, chloroform, and the deleted information on Casey’s computer—how to suffocate someone. Clark used the following statements of what she feels is proof, Casey killed her own child:

OJ prosecutor Marcia Clark claims Casey Anthony would have been convicted of murder if the jury knew she did an internet search for ‘fool proof suffocation’ before her toddler’s death. Clark said at the time, people didn’t know that any deleted computer searches could be recovered. After investigations of the browser, the deletion was time-stamped at the time when Casey was home alone. The only one who would have deleted the search would have been the one who conducted the search. With this evidence of the deleted search, the chloroform, and duct tape–Clark feels Caylee suffocated to death by the hands of her own mother.

Meanwhile, Clark says the O.J. Simpson trial haunts her to this day. “It was devastating. I believed in justice, in our system, and in the truth…in presenting the truth. I saw the truth get trampled on every day,” Clark told Oz.

Clark added that even after Simpson was sent to prison later for another charge, she didn’t feel like justice in the case she prosecuted got any justice.

“Marcia Clark Investigates the First 48” will premiere on Thursday, March 29 and will see the former prosecutor look at the “most shocking crimes that have remained unsolved or ended with controversial outcomes,” beginning with the trial of Casey Anthony.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com