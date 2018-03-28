Dr. Oz: The risks of at-home DNA ancestry kits

Today, 3/28/2018, Dr. Oz talks with several experts to inform the public of some of the risks of taking the DNA at-home tests. These tests have become very popular with those wanting to know their ancestry and from where their family originated. Today, we learn that there are hidden dangers to submitting your DNA to a company.

The possibility of learning about one’s personal genetic unknowns has intrigued the public since 2008 when 23andMe’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic test was named Time Magazine’s Invention of the Year. Are you aware that when you purchase a DNA kit for genealogy testing through either 23andMe or Ancestry that you are literally giving these companies carte blanche to your DNA, the rights to your DNA information, including for medical utilization meaning sales to Big Pharm, and there is absolutely no opt-out, meaning they can [in essence] do anything they want with your anonymized data? Many people think that if you opt-out, your DNA, and data are never shared or sold, but according to 23andMe and Ancestry’s own documentation, that’s not true. Opt-out is not truly opt-out. It’s only opting out of them sharing your non-anonymized data – meaning just the higher level of participation only. They still share your anonymized data in an aggregated fashion.

According to the Health Care Industry, these important facts were released to make the public more aware of what can happen to one who takes the test.

Potential Benefits Potential Risks Learn your percentage of Neanderthal ancestry. You could discover uncomfortable information about family heritage or biological relationships (e.g., paternity, you’re adopted). Learn the countries where your genome may have come from. Some of the surveys are very personally intrusive. Find people in the 23andMe community with similar profiles and interests. Once you’ve completed surveys you can never opt out. 23andme retains your data for “internal purposes.” Attempt to contact your DNA relatives near and far. (Many don’t respond.) There is a possibility of exposing individual-level information. Potentially assist medical research and indirectly benefit from discoveries. Your data could be made public or disclosed to insurance companies. Possibly manage risk through better lifestyle choices. It may be more difficult to get a life, disability, or long-term care insurance. (GINA only protects against genetic discrimination in employment.)

Despite their rise in popularity, however, experts have raised concerns about privacy and the reliability of simplified genetic tests, among other concerns. Before you swab your cheek, spit into a test tube, and decide to get your own DNA tested, consider these tips from bioethicist Dr. Jennifer Miller and investigative correspondent Mara Schiavocampo to safeguard your genetic information and minimize the likelihood that your information gets stolen, sold, tampered, or inappropriately used.

Oz provided ways to protect yourself when taking an at-home DNA test. Click here.

