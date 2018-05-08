Dr. Oz Show Today: “True Crime Tuesday” who killed Kat West and how Michelle Knight survived 11 yrs. of captivity

On a previously episode this season, Oz asked us if we could spot someone living a double life. Today, 5/8/2018, on The Dr.Oz Show, Oz brings in Crime Online founder Nancy Grace to discuss the unsolved mystery one such person that made headlines after she was found dead.

Alabama mom and housewife, Kathleen West was one who had led a double life. Her Facebook page described her as a full-time housewife and mommy but other websites showed her marketing herself as an exhibitionist. She promised sexier photos for paid subscriptions. In January, her partially-scad body was found. Her death has been ruled a homicide but no arrest has been made. They have not said how she died. What appears to be the remainder of a blood stain darkens the asphalt across the street from the two-story brick home she shared with her husband and middle school-age daughter.

Grace says West’s own mom did not even know about her double life of selling her online semi-nude photos to men online for only $15.99 for a subscription. Grace says she was married for 14 yrs. to a security guard who had served 2 tours [Iraq] in the military and had no problem with what his wife was doing online to make money. Initially, West just tweeted links to a site where she sold clothing items, including dresses, coats, shoes and kid’s clothing. The feed took a sharp turn Aug. 11, when she tweeted: “Happy Frisky Friday – Let’s get this party started,” with a link to the pay-per-view site. The description included a link to a “wish list” page where viewers could purchase lingerie for her. Federal court records show West and her husband filed for bankruptcy in 2007 while living in Cartersville, Georgia, but the case appeared to be handled routinely and closed within months. Tax records indicate they moved into the home in Calera in 2015. It was valued at $169,000 last year.

At least two Facebook groups with more than 2,200 members total have been created to discuss the case, and neighbors are concerned in West’s subdivision, where homes are still under construction.

Michelle Knight was tortured and held captive for 11 years in Cleveland, OH. Today, she opens up to Dr. Oz about her new name, Lillian Rose Lee, and what stopped her from committing suicide while she was being tortured, scared and alone, and felt no one cared to look for her. She says her strength came from wanting her son to see her as a survivor and not one who took the easy way out by taking her own life.

When Knight first realized she was free, she thanked God for her breath, her tenacity, and for freedom. She says the lowest point was when she had to abort a baby and the kidnapper made her hold it in her hands telling her it was her fault. She had to confront her kidnapper [Ariel Castro] in court but she says she did it to let him know he did not break her and that she would survive and overcome all the torture to help others. He took his own life later. Knight now has a neurological issue caused by her captivity. She weighed 84 lbs. when she was found. During the torture of the Cleveland House of Horrors, Knight was repeatedly raped by Castro, according to police, and although she became pregnant by him five times, she suffered repeated miscarriages from Castro’s beatings.

Five years after she escaped from Ariel Castro’s basement, Michelle Knight says she still experiences moments when a smell or object triggers memories of her time in captivity.