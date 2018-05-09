Stallone is returning in “Rambo 5” to defeat the Mexican Cartel

Yes sir, our favorite military hero is coming back to the big screen in “Rambo 5” when Sylvester Stallone will take on the Mexican Cartel. And, we can’t wait. In the fifth episode of the franchise, when the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo, who has been working on a ranch, crosses the U.S.-Mexican border and quickly finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels. If anyone can defeat the most corrupt organization on earth, it is the Vietnam vet we know as John Rambo.

The lucrative Rambo franchise launched in 1982 with First Blood and a fifth installment has been mooted for some time, despite the actor expressing reservations about a return a couple of years ago. Rambo is a film series based on the David Morrell novel First Blood and starring Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo, a troubled Vietnam War veteran and former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier who is skilled in many aspects of survival, weaponry, hand-to-hand combat, and guerrilla warfare. The series consists of the films First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II, Rambo III, and Rambo.

Stallone, who starred in and directed the last episode of the series in 2008, is currently working on Creed II. UK trade Screen International was first out the gate with the news. Stallone is understood to be working on the script and his Expendables collaborator Lerner will produce. It was rumored Stallone may direct the new episode but it doesn’t seem likely at this point. The tentative shoot date is September this year and a projected release date is September, 2019. On Instagram, Stallone has confirmed the project, writing “Something wicked is coming this way!”

The cops in that small Washington town may have drawn first blood back in the 1980s, but John Rambo has remained a consistent pop culture fixture for decades. That said, audiences haven’t seen Sylvester Stallone’s legendary soldier since his journey into Burma during the events of 2008’s Rambo, but now it looks like Rambo 5 is definitely back on the table. In fact, it seems that Stallone is sharpening his knives and stringing his bow.

John Rambo is one of Sylvester Stallone’s most iconic characters, arguably rivaled only by Rocky Balboa. The action icon has returned to these franchises consistently over the course of his career, and given the success of his work on Creed in 2015, it makes plenty of sense to see him come back to the Rambo series, as well. With Creed 2 also in development, it seems that Stallone is currently entrenched in some of his most beloved roles.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com