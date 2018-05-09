Dr. Oz Show Today: Wacky births when babies decide on their own where to be born

Today on Dr. Oz, 5/9/2018, Oz tells us the craziest birth stories we have ever heard. Oz says, “Mother nature is always in the driver’s seat when it comes to childbirth.” Sometimes, a baby just doesn’t wait! Dr. Oz introduces the stories of surprise births caught on tape at the most unexpected locations — inside a car, at the zoo, and in the hospital hallway.

Lesia’s firsthand story of feeling her baby’s head inside her pants [on the way to the birthing center] says, “My pants kept him while I delivered!” Sometimes, the best plans go array. Lesia, who is pregnant again, told Oz how scary it was when she reached around and actually felt her baby’s head had no other option than to push her baby out while traveling down the interstate, cradling his head and being her own delivery nurse at a high rate of speed.

Kymica Hubbard was riding the train at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium when she started having contractions. Her husband, Justin, gathered the family and they started walking to the car. That’s when Kymica’s water broke. She could feel the baby’s head and told Justin to act fast. Her husband Justin caught their newborn daughter in a sweater while a crowd gathered around them.Within a matter of minutes, little Drea was born near a zoo gate. Mom and baby were both transported to Nebraska Medicine.

After days of contractions, a mom named Jes in Manhattan, Kansas, barely made it a few steps into Via Christi Hospital before giving birth on a hallway floor. She and her husband, Travis, high-tailed it to the hospital, speeding along mostly empty roads at 3 a.m., with Jes laboring in the front seat. When they arrived at the very quiet emergency room, Tammy met them in the parking lot. As Travis helped Jes into the ER, Tammy ran ahead to flag down a nurse. But the baby wouldn’t wait: As soon as Jes set foot in the hospital hallway, she knew her son was coming right then. In her birthing video, Jes says she doesn’t think the nurses entirely grasped the urgency of the situation. “Everyone thinks when it’s time, it’s really time, but his head was there,” she explains. “I said, Okay Travis, this is it, he’s really here, you have to catch him.”

Tiara Puglisi gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Charlie Joseph Hillman, in the front seat of her SUV outside Rocco’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn. A crowd gathered as Puglisi went into labor, and dad Eric Hillman delivered the blue-eyed baby while they waited for an ambulance to arrive. Now the couple is asking the two dozen strangers who witnessed the dramatic Aug. 26 delivery for, what else, baby pictures. “Yes, I’m the lady who gave birth in her car outside Rocco’s pizzeria and shut down DeKalb Avenue,” she posted on Facebook. “If you were there and happened to capture photos or video it would be greatly appreciated if you could text or email them to me. We even call him Rocco!”

When the butterflies the baby use to give it’s expectant mom unexpectedly turn into little feet, all she remembers is the gift and not where it was presented.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com