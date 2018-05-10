Dr. Oz Show Today: The young woman who gouged out her own eyes from drugs

On today’s episode of Dr. Oz, 5/10/2018, we are taken into the life of an average all-american girl that lived an “untroubled” life as a member of the Beta Club, Honor Society, and seemed to have the world in the palm of her hand. That was until she was introduced to a drug [she took into her hand] that changed her life forever.

In an exclusive interview and her first television appearance, Kaylee Muthart [20] tells Oz how and why she is permanently scarred. She is just another victim of drug-induced abuse.

Kaylee, the Anderson, S.C. native, tells Oz that on Feb. 6 she was still high, on what she now believes, was tainted methamphetamine into her body. She felt an overwhelming need to do something to save the world as her world was getting darker by the minute, walking alone a railroad track. She felt if she didn’t gauge her own eyes out, the world would be lost. Oz says it has been revealed that the thing laced into the meth was bath salts.

Her mom, Katy, described her daughter as always being responsible and even worked for her own car. She said she noticed 6 mos. before the tragedy that a change was coming over her daughter. Up to the day of the psychosis, the only drug she had known Kaylee to use was marijuana.

Her mom has been with her throughout this unearthing experience, when she got the call that Kaylee was on a railroad track beside a church and had gouged her own eyes out, from the influence of meth. Katy thanks a local pastor [Terry Mitchell] who came to Kaylee’s rescue when others were too scared to help.

The first caller to 911 said she was just too afraid to go near Kaylee because of all the blood. The caller stated to the operator she was afraid she would pass out.

Kaylee damaged her eye sockets when she pulled out her eyes. She is now completely blind and plans to get prosthetics. Her doctor says she will never see again because of the damage. She will be able to have almost identical artificial eyes to what her own looked like. They will move when engaging with someone.

Katy says she knows God intervened and saved her daughter’s life. Kaylee is now recovering and learning to live her life drug-free. She spends her time singing and learning to play her guitar again.

“Live is more beautiful now than it was being on drugs. If I had found loving myself and God before I did this, I would not be blind. I realized I couldn’t save the world. I took the easy way out with drugs. But God says, look what you can do now. It’s the same life, but being on drugs is a horrible world to be in,” she told Oz. “I am more at peace and my life is more beautiful now, even blind. You are empty when you are on drugs and you miss out on so much. God is what you are looking for and now I have found my peace.”

Oz says, “You will be a beacon of light to others.” Kaylee responded, “Beauty is in the heart, not in the eyes.”

Tompkins has set up a GoFundMe page to get a service dog for Muthart. $46,491. has been raised for the $50,000 goal.

Oz provided sources for anyone needed help for substance abuse: 1-888-DRUGFREE, 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

