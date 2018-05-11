Dr. Oz Show Today: When DNA at-home tests bring shocking results

Today on the Dr. Oz Show, 5/11/2018, Oz discusses what happens when you don’t get the results you expected from an at-home DNA test. One lady, guest Jaclyn, explains why she decided to take a DNA test and the unexpected test result that left her with more questions than answers. Family secrets are uncovered when a DNA test reveals she has 11 siblings and the man she thought was her biological father isn’t.

You swab and send. Millions of DNA test have been sold to the public as their popularity has soared. Doesn’t everyone want to know where they came from? It is exciting to unlock your family history and trace your roots. But, could you be getting more than you bargained for? From hidden relatives to paternity secrets. Today, Oz talks with some who got a shock when their results arrived back in the mail.

Jaclyn says after she had her children and her father had passed away [was estranged from her mom] she didn’t have anyone to get answers from about her own health. She wanted to know as much as she could for her own well being as for her children’s. When her results arrived, her DNA matches showed others she shared the same DNA. She was surprised to find out she had a half-brother. She says shocking was an understatement. She called her uncle on his mother’s side and asked him if there were any secrets. She later called her cousin and asked her. Both said, “No.” She did tell her that another cousin had taken the test. It shocked her because 1200 other people were listed on her [23 & Me] results as being relatives and her own [first-degree] cousin wasn’t.

Jaclyn went to Facebook and typed in the name of the half-brother she was attached to and after looking over his profile, she realized they had everything in common. She messaged him and got a response…he was donor conceived. So, what did that mean for Jaclyn? After a test revealed that her dad was not her biological father [no DNA match] and that she had a half-brother, it was overwhelming for her.

Warren, her brother, sat down with Oz and Jaclyn. The resemblance was noticeable. He says he was eager to tell her that they have another half-brother that he had already been in touch with named Tim. Tim joined the group and looks so much like his brother and sister as well. He found out through a donor match service about Warren. Tim found out at the age of 13 that he was donor conceived.

Even though they didn’t share the same home growing up, they have a wonderful relationship now. They feel they have the missing puzzle pieces now to their lives. Their kids play together like they have always known each other.

Tim and Warren have found out that there is another person who is also a relative of their donor. They haven’t contacted the donor himself yet but they know they do have another sister.

Oz says there are people all over the world who have these secrets. Tim says, “Just understand we all want to learn about ourselves and our history.” You can opt out before you send in your test of being associated with anyone who may have your same DNA.

In a previously-aired episode, Oz discusses how to protect your DNA before you send it away. He discusses the benefits and the risks of the tests. At-home DNA tests offer a convenient and relatively easy way to learn more information about yourself, such as your ancestry, ethnicity, heritage, family history, and predispositions for health conditions. Despite their rise in popularity, however, experts have raised concerns about privacy and the reliability of simplified genetic tests, among other concerns. Before you swab your cheek, spit into a test tube, and decide to get your own DNA tested, consider these tips to safeguard your genetic information and minimize the likelihood that your information gets stolen, sold, tampered, or inappropriately used. Learn how to safeguard your genetic information and minimize the likelihood that your information gets stolen, sold, tampered, or inappropriately used.

