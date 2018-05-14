Dr. Oz Show Today: Is there a better butter?

On today’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show, 5/14/2018, Oz ‘butters’ us up. He discusses the confusing/controversial food that is making a comeback in today’s diets-butter. It’s spreadable, it’s bake-able and even mold-able. But, is it eatable? What are the differences in spreads and whole pieces? Which is best for us, nutritionally? From buttery spreads to butter substitutes, which ones are better for you? Weight-loss expert Kellyann Petrucci and Dr. Aaron Carroll compare whipped and spreadable butter to traditional stick butter.

Margarine made the bad news because of it’s artificial ingredients and trans fats. Starting in June 2018, the FDA will make it illegal to make margarine with trans fats. Find out what to look for in the ingredients list to ensure you’re buying trans-fat-free margarine. How to tell: If it says 0 trans fats, it can still legally contain 0.5 gm. Look on the label for palm, soybean, and vegetable oils. Also “hydrogenated oils.” If it has any of these on the label, it still contains trans fats.

Different types of butter are making a mark in supermarkets across the nation as delicious and creamy alternatives to your regular grocery store butter. You love butter but hate worrying about gaining weight, bad fats, and high cholesterol. New butter alternatives may change all that. We investigate options that may reduce heart disease, fight cancer, and even prevent arthritis.

Check out this list of delicious options to try on your favorite bread — your taste buds won’t be disappointed.

Avocado butter. If you want to get a dose of healthy fat in your diet, try making your own avocado butter at home. All you need is a ripe avocado, olive oil, and seasonings of your choice to whip up this delicious creation in a matter of seconds. You can try spreading it on a slice of toast, adding it to your morning eggs, or dipping sliced vegetables in it as well. The best part? Avocado butter has very little saturated fat and way fewer calories than regular butter so you can enjoy with abandon. Whipped butter. Nitrogen gas is often used to create the whipped texture making it easy to spread at colder temperatures. You may save some calories when using this type of butter since you will require less to cover your bread with, so you can shave off off one-third of the usual fat and calories that come with butter. Cultured butter. Cultured butter means that live bacteria cultures were added to the mixture before it was churned into butter. This is mainly a European style of making butter, but it’s making its way into the United States. Butter that is cultured is significantly more buttery in taste because of a compound known as diacetyl that is created during this process. Ghee. Ghee, also known as clarified butter, is made by simmering butter and then removing any liquid residue. This butter has gained popularity in the Paleo world because it is a Paleo-approved alternative to regular butter. Since most of the liquid, and therefore milk, is removed, it is a great option for lactose-intolerant people. Plus, ghee may even help lower your cholesterol. Coconut butter. Coconut butter, as the name reveals, is made from the flesh of coconuts. The coconut gets processed and ground until it forms a paste that is easy to spread. It is more similar in flavor and texture to a nut butter, so it’s perfect to use in the way you would use peanut butter — try adding it to overnight oats, tossing it with fruit, or spreading on toast. Margarine. Margarine has been subject to severe criticism in the past, but new and improved spreads that are currently in the grocery store contain plant-based oils that have been shown to lower cholesterol. In fact, the American Heart Association claims that liquid margarine or spreadable margarine in a tub is the best butter choice to maintain a healthy heart.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com