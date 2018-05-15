Dr. Oz Show Today: True Crime Tuesday/Sloppy Surgeons

More than 48 million times a year, surgeries are performed without any complications. Surgeons sew up patients after successful surgeries. Not everyone is so lucky. It’s hard to comprehend, but some surgeons are so careless they have actually left surgical tools, gloves, sponges, and even tubing inside the bodies of the patients that they operated on. Today, 5/15/2018, on the Dr. Oz show, we meet one such patient, Joy, who suffered for 12 years after having a routine tubal ligation reversal surgery only to discover all her problems were a result of medical negligence.

Joy had female problems for years so she was prone to experiencing weird and unexpected pains. Immediately after having her surgery, she felt sharp stabbing pains. After 12 years of suffering [and many doctor’s opinions, ultrasounds, medicines, and treatments] she went into surgery for a hysterectomy. After waking from the surgery she was told she did not need the hysterectomy and that all her pain was coming from a piece of surgical tubing that had been left inside of her from the previous surgery to reverse her tubal ligation. A piece of 18 in. tubing left inside her had wrapped around her ovaries, strangling them causing severe discomfort and a 12-year painful ordeal.

In a daytime exclusive interview, guest Ethel opens up to Dr. Oz about her surgeon, who was caught on tape making inappropriate comments about her while she was under anesthesia during surgery. Her surgery was for a simple hernia fix. She noticed her surgeon began getting rude to her even before the surgery. Ethel says after hearing her doctor talking about her, she has found that she is now suffering from a lot of insecurities.

Dr. Oz dove into the case of one physician that was an infamous serial killer. Freelance writer, Kelly Kreth picked Michael Swango as one of the serial killers she would correspond with for research. Joseph Michael Swango is a serial killer who, as a trusted doctor, had easy access to his victims. Authorities believe he murdered up to 60 people and poisoned countless others, including co-workers, friends and his wife.

“I started thinking, I want to talk to a sociopath,” said Kreth, 45, an Upper East Sider who’s penned about 600 prison missives to date. She thought to herself, “Do they realize they’re sociopaths? Do they realize what they’re doing? I figured if they were in prison for life or on death row if they had a high IQ … they were very similar to the person I had been in therapy for in the first place.”

Kreth’s gallery includes: Michael Swango, “I love it: the sweet, close, husky smell of indoor homicide,” Swango wrote in a notebook presented by prosecutors in 2000.

Dr. Oz discussed fraudulent physicians who con others. On a previously-aired episode, Oz brings us the story of one famous journalist who was about to enter into marriage with a con artist. Click here to read the article.

I guess more than ever, we should get references, do our own background checks, and investigate someone before trusting them with our own lives.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com