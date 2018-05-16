Monica Raymund “Gabby” announced she is not returning to ‘Chicago Fire’

One of our favorite and easily relate-able paramedics on tv announced on Tuesday, May 15, that she will not return to the drama for season 7. Monica Raymund is leaving ‘Chicago Fire’ after 6 seasons. She is one of the original cast members since the showed aired in 2012. We know her as “Gabby” and we have watched her go thru many of the dramas of relationships, health problems, and job-related stresses.

Gabrielle Dawson is the character she has played with precise yet natural acting ability to bring her to life that included the death of her partner Shay (Lauren German), a miscarriage and the most prominent romance on the show with Captain Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).

In the handwritten note posted to Twitter, the actress, 31, wrote: “It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Raymund tweeted Tuesday, six days after the network renewed the show for season 7. “I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life. I’ll always be proud to have played a fierce paramedic with such an incredible cast and crew,” Raymund’s tweet concluded. “On to the next! See you on the ice.”

In the season 6 finale, Dawson was asked to join relief efforts in Puerto Rico, and the episode ended with an emotional argument between her and Casey over having a child.

Raymund also appeared in the 2012 drama Arbitrage starring Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon, as well as landing small roles on TV dramas like The Good Wife and Blue Bloods after leading the cast of Fox’s Lie to Me over 48 episodes and three seasons.

Following the finale, Us Weekly spoke exclusively to Jesse Spencer, who plays Dawson’s husband Matt Casey on the show, and he admitted that he’d like to see his character single. “I think they do belong together. They’ve always been playing toward that. But just because I think they do, things happen in life,” he said on our Watch With Us podcast. “That’s the sadness of it, but I think they know that they’re a good couple together and they’ve been through a lot. It’d be sad to see something like a baby comes up, they can’t figure out or move around or work together on … it is kind of tragic.” He continued: “If the relationship couldn’t last, then it would be good for Casey to be single and focus on being a firefighter again. I think, taking time to take a step back from relationships and to gather himself again … they’ve seen a lot of tragedy so they’re good at picking up the pieces and moving on. I’d like to see Casey be a single guy and really focus on his job and do what he does best.”

Monica Raymund (born July 26, 1986) is an American actress known for her roles as Maria “Ria” Torres in the Fox police drama Lie to Me (2009–2011), Dana Lodge in the CBS legal drama The Good Wife (2011–2012) and Gabriela Dawson Casey in the NBC drama Chicago Fire (2012–present).

Representatives for NBC and Raymund did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment on the actress’ announcement.

