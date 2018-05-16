Dr. Oz Show Today: Decoding your pain and are you taking the right meds?

Today, on the Dr. Oz show, 5/16/2018, Oz discusses different pain types. He brings in a pain management team to give us a quiz. The quiz helps us find out why our body is really hurting and the best pain relievers for us. But first, the sugar industry cover-up, hidden for 50 years, exposed.

Dr. Oz discusses once again the sugar industry that has been caught in a 50-yr. cover-up that could have caused many peoples diabetes and other health problems. Dr. Mark Hyman reveals how the sugar industry has fueled a national health crisis for decades. Then, Dr. Cristin Kearns, who was the first to unearth sugar industry documents proving the industry’s unethical practices. This was brought to her attention when she was told [as a dentist] there was no connection between sweet tea and health concerns. She tells Oz we have only scratched the surface of the deception of the industry. This subject was on a previously-aired episode. To read the findings, click here.

Is your medicine cabinet cluttered and overflowing with unnecessary products? Family physician Dr. Jennifer Caudle reveals what you need. Caudle says, “Out with the bad and in comes the good.”

How to stock your medicine cabinet

Throw out all expired medicines and things you don’t use. Always have updated products because the ingredients are always changing for the better-always keep updated hydrocortisone cream-it works irritated skin in many ways. Witch Hazel. Witch hazel is a plant extract that you can buy at the drug store for about $4. As an anti-inflammatory and a natural astringent, witch hazel relieves bug bites and hemorrhoids quickly and painlessly. Baking Soda. Baking Soda’s active ingredient, sodium bicarbonate, neutralizes foot odor by regulating the pH levels of your skin. Apple Cider Vinegar. Apple cider vinegar fights dandruff cheaply, costing only $3 at your local drugstore. Its acidity changes the pH levels of your scalp, which stops yeast from growing and your skin from flaking. Sea Salt. If you suffer from canker sores, you’re not alone. Sea salt reduces inflammation, thus reducing the pain from stubborn canker sores. Mix a 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt with water and gargle. Duct Tape. It sounds odd, but duct tape is extremely effective when it comes to warts. Duct tape starves the wart by not giving it oxygen. Cover your wart with a piece of duct tape for 6 days. Remove the tape and soak in water and use an emery board to remove the top layer of skin. Put the tape back until the wart disappears. Pepto-Bismol, Aspirin, Ibuprofen, K-Y Jelly, Thermacare, Arnica, Tiger Balm, Lip Balm, Toothpaste, Toothbrush, Dental Floss.

In a recent study, approximately one-fourth of all Americans reported having lower back pain at least once within the last three months. The sooner you pay attention to the state of your back, the more you can do to lessen or ward off back, neck, or shoulder pain. To get you back on your feet, chiropractor Dr. Steven Shoshany shared the easy ways you can protect your back before it’s too late.

What kind of back pain do you have?

Be Mindful. Posture is one of the most important things to consider when it comes to your back. Avoid rounding your back or looking down at a computer or smartphone screen continuously. Set reminders to take regular breaks. Go for a walk outside, talk to a co-worker down the hall, refill your water bottle in the office pantry, or refuel with a snack break. If you stand for work most of the time, consider getting orthotics and arch supports for your sneakers or shoes. Bend Down the Right Way. If you bend over often, to lift groceries or young children, for example, you can end up straining your back, causing it to give out. Make sure you’re bending down correctly: Drop your butt down and squat before bending over. Warm Up. Warming up before you exercise will help lubricate your joints and protect your back. Not sure where to start? Try a quick three-minute warm-up that includes lunges and dynamic stretching. Get Active. Lifting weights and doing resistance moves like glute bridges, planks, and squats can increase muscle strength and support your body’s full range of motion. Exercises such as yoga can help with mobility. Try the Chin Tuck. Are you constantly looking down at your smartphone throughout the day? Pushing your head forward and down for extended periods can cause “text neck” or neck strain, muscle pain, numbness, or nerve degradation. To counteract this forward head posture, Dr. Shoshany recommends doing a neck exercise called the chin tuck. Start by placing your index and middle finger together on your chin. Push your head back, hold, and repeat for several times.

More than 100 million people suffer from chronic pain. Today, Oz looks at pain in categories to decode why you have pain and remedies for your particular pain type. All month long, Oz is bringing us specific quizzes to help diagnose our own health and problems.

If you are suffering from aches and pains, using a one-size-fits-all approach may not cut it. Take this short quiz to find out what type of pain you have and then discover the best pain relievers for your individual needs with the help of anesthesiologist Dr. Yael Varnado, chiropractor Dr. Steven Shoshany, and researcher Tim Fleisher.

After taking the quiz, mine was structural pain which he advises to incorporate cayenne pepper into my diet.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com