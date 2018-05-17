Dr. Oz Show Today: ‘True Crime Thursday’ What would you do if you had a home invasion?

Today on the Dr. Oz show: True Crime Thursday, 5/17/2017, Oz goes inside the scary stories from those that have survived home invasions. We hear from guests that have endured these violent attempts, and professionals tell us what we should know and do if this happens to us. Dr. Oz discusses the rise of violent home invasions and sisters Bre and Kayli open up about the night an intruder forced his way into their home.

Bre and Kayli Lasley are two sisters that had just moved into their home in Salt Lake City . After only 6 days of living there, Bre opened her window for some fresh air. Kayli came home with her boyfriend and after a while, he left. Bre came down and said “goodnight” and after returning to her room she heard a voice say to her, “Hey girl, I am coming in.” She looked and a man was coming thru her window. He was tall and shirtless. He crawled in and immediately started attacking her. Kayli came up and starting hitting him as Bre struggled to fight him off. He was armed with a knife and the room was completely dark. He started stabbing Bre leaving her with 4 twisting wounds. He was laughing and said, “Now I am going after your sister.” Bre was supernaturally able to pull him back when she realized his knife was at her throat. Bre and Kayli took turns tackling the man, who police identified as Robert Berger. As Berger repeatedly stabbed Bre, a police officer arrived and shot him dead. The sisters who fought off a man who tried to kill them in their own home said their bond saved them.

Guest Sarah was forced to make a life or death decision when a violent home intruder broke into her home and threatened her and her baby. Sarah said it took authorities 21 minutes to reach her after Justin Shane Martin began pounding on her door on New Year’s Eve. She was at home with her 3-month old boy at the time Martin forced his way into her home. Martin shoved his way thru a barricaded door with a knife in his gloved hand. Two minutes before officers arrived, she shot and killed Martin with a 12-gauge shotgun.

Dr. Oz talks to Sarah about her decision to fire a shot. As Sarah sat crying from the pain that remains, she tells Oz, “There is so much that goes on in your mind. It’s so deep. I shut off… ” Oz asked her what is still bothering her when she was forced to make the decision she did to protect herself and baby? Sarah seems to still be traumatized and in shock from thinking what could have and did happen.

Self-defense expert Steve Kardian and his assistant Carol Anne demonstrate how to use the D.A.D. (Defense Alert Device) to fight back in the event you’re attacked by another person. Kardian says ‘pepper spray’ should be owned and carried by everyone for defense.

In a previously-aired episode of the Dr. Oz show, NBC investigative correspondent, Jeff Rossen discussed with Oz a personal home invasion he endured as a child and shared ways to burglar-proof your home. To read things to ward off criminals and help keep your home safer, click here.

Knowing how to protect yourself against an attacker is a skill worth learning. Krav Maga, a form of self-defense and physical training, is focused on quick techniques based on instinct, making it easy for anyone to learn regardless of age, physique, or fitness level. Use this self-defense sheet to your advantage. Print it out, pass it to your friends and family, and know how to defend yourself in any situation.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com