Royal Fascination Behind the Road to the Royal Wedding Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the day we have waited with great anticipation for, unlike any time since an American actress [Grace Kelly] married her Prince Rainier of Monaco on 1956. The wedding will take place at Windsor Castle, the oldest continuous residence of monarchs in the world. St. George’s Chapel stands on the same grounds, where Prince Harry was baptized in 1984. We should expect a more modern ceremony featuring a gospel choir and a solo by Elton John. The guests will not be a who’s who but rather the couple’s 600 friends and family. In the guest list are the cast of Suits, 250 members of the British Armed Forces, and several members of the charity groups the couple serves.

Prince Harry has made it pretty clear that he is his own man, despite the royal protocol so many have strictly followed before him. He even designed Meghan’s engagement ring. Though the center of attention in this romantic piece of jewelry is the diamond Harry got from Botswana, where the couple went on a romantic getaway last August before getting engaged, the accompanying side diamonds hold the most significance, coming directly from the late Princess Diana’s collection.

The wedding tomorrow is more personal for many of us as we have watched Prince Harry grow up and Meghan Markle evolve into an American princess. All eyes will be on Meghan tomorrow as we finally see her in the dress she chose as she walks to her prince in his military uniform.

When Prince Harry [33] and Meghan [36] join in matrimony on May 19, 2018, she will enter into the royal family as one of the most unconventional (and inspirational) members so far. Somehow a divorced, biracial American actress with firm political views emerged from Los Angeles, fell in love with a prince, and now we’re all anxiously awaiting what will be a landmark wedding for this monarchy. The now-retired “Suits” actress Meghan Markle shares a huge heart for humanitarianism and justice, similar to her beau, Prince Harry. Throughout her childhood, she committed her time to feeding the homeless. As she got older, Meghan began acting, modeling and later writing on her blog “The Tig,” which has since been taken down. Meghan’s social worker mother, Doria Ragland, the only member of Meghan’s family to attend, will be introduced to Queen Elizabeth today. Meghan’s father is recovering from heart surgery and will not be able to attend. Prince Charles, [Meghan’s future father-in-law and future king] will be walking Meghan down the aisle tomorrow. What a royal way to say, “Welcome to the family.”

Princess Diana’s presence will be felt on Meghan and Harry’s special day. Her three siblings, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, and Charles Edward Maurice Spencer, will be in attendance. Her sister Jane will give the reading. “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honored that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day,” a statement from Kensington Palace notes. It is believed Meghan will be wearing one of Diana’s tiaras.

The newlyweds will leave Windsor Castle in a fairy tale horse-drawn carriage to the cheers of tens of thousands of people. It is estimated as many as 3 billion people will be watching the wedding of the year.

The Royal Wedding reminds us that fairy tales do come true and brings out a child-like excitement in all those who still believe in the Cinderella story.

Ref. TODAY, NBC, MSN/entertainment

Photo courtesy of Bing.com/official engagement picture