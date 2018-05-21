Dr. Oz Show Today: Investigating turkey foods, are they healthier?

Today, Monday, 5/21/2018, on the Dr. Oz show, he investigates turkey products that are available now in many food choices. It’s the protein we turn to when we are trying to make healthier choices for our families. In fact, the turkey industry has grown 4 times faster than the chicken in just the past few years. Journalist Mark Schatzker investigates what we’re eating. Plus, find out what’s inside your turkey bacon.

Is the food industry turning the turkey into something else than what we know? Is it having an identity crisis? Seems all the foods we think of as being sinful, are being reinvented with turkey. We now have turkey bacon, turkey, dogs, and turkey hamburgers. Schatzker found turkey ham! What?

The beginning of all these food changes was when the American Heart Association said to cut back on saturated fat and especially red meat. Turkey, being lower in fat, became the star of the protein family. Poor guy. Where it gets interesting is that we still craved that juiciness of the meat. The food industry had to find ways to incorporate the missing taste with hidden ingredients.

Let’s look at how they turn turkey into these products:

Turkey bacon and sausage. Real bacon looks like a piece of pork belly with added salt and spices. Now, have you ever seen a piece of turkey bacon or sausage that looked like it was cut from a turkey breast? No. That’s because it is made with pieces of turkey that have been processed together with machines and meshed together with artificial ingredients including smoked flavors and nitrates. You have got to read the labels to make sure you are buying a healthier food and not one full of added ingredients. Turkey burgers. Are they as good as beef? In terms of calories, turkey has 200, beef has 240, protein-turkey has 19, where beef has 20. Beef has more omega 3’s but turkey has less saturated fat. If you make a turkey burger just the way you make a beef burger [adding only salt and pepper] you would end up with a very unsatisfying dry burger. So, what happens? When chefs and food companies start making turkey burgers they add all sorts of stuff to make it taste better and to make it juicy. It changes the nutritional profile. Then, you are adding things on top of the turkey burger so essentially you wind up with a food that is more unhealthy than a low-fat burger. When looking at the nutritional information at a popular chain restaurant, it turns out that turkey burgers can have upwards of 800 calories while beef burgers typically have 500-600 calories. To keep your turkey burger as healthy as possible, make it at home so you can see what goes into it. Instead of buying the 99-percent fat-free version, opt for ground turkey that has a mix of white and dark meat to give you more flavor. Turkey jerky. Some jerky does have added preservatives, MSG, nitrates, added sugars, and other ingredients your body doesn’t need. So look for organic options when shopping for turkey jerky or make your own if you want to experiment with different flavors and control exactly what goes into it. Turkey deli meat. When you go up to the deli counter at your local supermarket, just ask for “house-roasted turkey breast”, which means the butchers cooked the whole turkey right there and then and are slicing straight from the bird. It will taste fresher and be free of all the ingredients you simply don’t need.

The next time you make chili, use black beans and ground turkey for a healthier version. Ground turkey also works well in spaghetti dishes.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com