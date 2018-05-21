Graduation time: Life skills every 18 yr. old should have before going off to college

It’s graduation time from high school. As parents, it’s a very mixed emotional time as well. Our babies are about to embark on their own journey in life, and letting go is one a parent can feel great distress from doing. If we want our kids to have a shot at making it in the world as 18-year-olds, without the umbilical cord of the cell phone, they’re going to need a set of basic life skills.

Based upon the advice of parents and educators around the country, here are some examples of practical things they’ll need to know how to do before they go to college — and here are the crutches that are currently hindering them from standing up on their own two feet:

1. An 18-year-old must be able to talk to strangers — faculty, deans, advisers, landlords, store clerks, human resource managers, coworkers, bank tellers, health care providers, bus drivers, mechanics—in the real world. Parents have taught their kids their entire life not to talk to strangers. Now that they are grown, it is imperative that they know how to approach strangers — respectfully and with eye contact — for the help, guidance, and direction they will need out in the world. 2. An 18-year-old must be able to find his way around a campus, the town in which her summer internship is located, or the city where he is working or studying abroad without their parents. 3. An 18-year-old must be able to manage his assignments, workload, and deadlines without being reminded by the parents. An 18-year-old must be able to contribute to the running of a household. If a parent has always excused their child from chores or responsibilities around the house, they won’t know how to look after their own needs, respect the needs of others, or do their fair share for the good of the whole. An 18-year-old must be able to handle interpersonal problems. We step in to solve misunderstandings and soothe hurt feelings for them; thus, kids don’t know how to cope with and resolve conflicts without our intervention. An 18-year-old must be able to cope with ups and downs of courses and workloads, college-level work, competition, tough teachers, bosses, and others. If parents have stepped in to make it easier, kids don’t know that in the normal course of life things won’t always go their way and that they’ll be OK regardless. An 18-year-old must be able to earn and manage money. They don’t hold part-time jobs; they receive money from us for whatever they want or need; thus, kids don’t develop a sense of responsibility for completing job tasks, accountability to a boss who doesn’t inherently love them, or an appreciation for the cost of things and how to manage money. An 18-year-old must be able to take risks. If parents have laid out their entire path for them and have avoided all pitfalls or prevented all stumbles for them; thus, kids don’t develop the wise understanding that success comes only after trying and failing and trying again or the thick skin that comes from coping when things have gone wrong. Remember: Our kids must be able to do all of these things without resorting to calling a parent on the phone. If they’re calling us to ask how, they do not have the life skill.

TODAY’s co-host sat down with Julie Lythcot-Haims is the former Dean of Freshmen at Stanford University and the author of “How to Raise an Adult.”

