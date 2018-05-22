The vitamin supplement you may need if you have rheumatoid arthritis

MSN shared a staggering new report [via Reader’s Digest] on the increasing numbers being reported of autoimmune diseases among young women in the US and the one vitamin that helps with the symptoms. Vitamin D is considered an essential part of healthy living. Based on the findings of a new study, there’s one more reason you may want to check in with your healthcare provider about your vitamin D levels.

Research from the University of Birmingham and published in Journal of Autoimmunity is reporting that by getting a steady dose of vitamin D in your diet, you can possibly prevent the onset of “inflammatory diseases including rheumatoid arthritis.”

As one of the study’s authors, Dr. Louisa Jeffery said in a statement, “Our research indicates that maintaining sufficient vitamin D may help to prevent the onset of inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. However, for patients who already have rheumatoid arthritis, simply providing vitamin D might not be enough. Instead, much higher doses of vitamin D may be needed, or possibly a new treatment that bypasses or corrects the vitamin D insensitivity of immune cells within the joint.”

Before beginning a vitamin D supplement, it’s important to speak with your healthcare provider regarding your current vitamin D levels. It is possible to take too much of the supplement, and in severe cases, one can even suffer from vitamin D toxicity.

Sara K. Tedeschi, MD, MPHB, of the Division of Rheumatology, Immunology, and Allergy at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Dr. Tedeschi analyzed data from 176 participants in the ESCAPE-RA study (Evaluation of Subclinical Cardiovascular Disease and Predictors of Events in Rheumatoid Arthritis). She says, “Non-fried fish—such as tuna, salmon, sardines, trout, sole, and halibut which are all high Omega 3’s—is associated with lower RA disease activity.” Other natural foods are flax seed and spinach.

When Lady Gaga announced she was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, she helped raise awareness of this vicious autoimmune disease that afflicts millions. Causing inflammation in the joints that leads to crippling pain and swelling, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) afflicts people of all ages. The goal of treatment tends to be reducing the inflammation; now it turns out that regularly eating fish can help tamp down the fires of RA, according to a study which was recently published in the journal Arthritis Care & Research.

If you’re one of the 1.5 million Americans suffering from painful and swollen joints as a result of rheumatoid arthritis, relief may be as simple as adding this one food to your diet as well.

