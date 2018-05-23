A scientifically proven and natural program to fight depression

Millions of people fight depression and go untreated from the stigma of mental health, lack of money, or just hoping it will go away. Some; however, just take a pill and feel like they are always in a fog. The age that people begin dealing with depression continues to get earlier and earlier, and the numbers are rising. Doctors continue to prescribe anti-depressants as more people continue to need them. Depression is a very serious disease and can diminish achieving goals, affects relationships, and leaves many having a poor quality of life.

If you are suffering from symptoms of depression it is important to seek help from a licensed professional first. But, when you are working on recovery, the program from this book is a powerful supplement to your existing treatment regimen. It will improve your quality of life and help you prevent future crises.

Stephen Ilardi has developed a program for reducing depression that he talks about in his book, The Depression Cure. The steps in Ilardi’s program are rooted in the idea that humans were much healthier in past civilizations. People were designed to be hunters and gatherers, and when we live in that lifestyle, our bodies function optimally. One study interviewed 2,000 individuals living in a tribe in New Guinea and found that only one was clinically depressed. They were living stressful lives, but they knew how to grieve and then move on from trying times. Ilardi believes that this is due to their lifestyle.

Here are the six steps included in Ilardi’s program that can help you accelerate your recovery from depression:

Physical activity. Ilardi found that by just going for a brisk walk for 30 minutes three times a week the levels of dopamine and serotonin in your brain increase. Doing this has the same effect that anti-depressant medication has. Sunlight. When we don’t get enough sunlight during the day, our serotonin levels begin to drop. The drop in serotonin levels leads to feelings of depression and is a primary cause of seasonal affective disorder (SAD). You should aim to get 15 to 30 minutes of sunlight every morning. If you live somewhere that the weather won’t cooperate with you, use a lightbox inside as the next best option. Get eight hours or more of sleep each night. Tribes of hunters and gatherers tend to get eight to 10 hours of sleep each night. While you may not be able to get a full 10 hours of sleep each night, you should be shooting for around eight. Consume Omega-3 fatty acids. Research suggests that we should consume between 1,000 to 2,000 mg a day of fatty-acids with a focus on eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). Several studies have found positive results including one that “showed that EPA had an effect on insomnia, depressed mood, and feelings of guilt and worthlessness. Stay away from fast-foods and processed junk foods. Engaged activity. When we dwell on thoughts over and over again it often leads to anxiety and depression. Choosing activities that force you to engage your mind so you are not able to mull over the same thoughts that bring you down will help in reducing depression. This is as simple as starting a conversation with someone else. Social connection. When we struggle with depression, we tend to withdraw and pull away from the people in our lives. Although it appears to make feeling depressed more manageable, it is one of the worst things that you can do. We need social interaction, especially when we don’t feel like it. We need support from loved ones around us. Make sure you have a few people in your life you can reach out to when you are struggling, and who know they need to reach out to you if they notice that you are pulling away.

Medication can play an important role in dealing with depression. At the same time, these six steps can accelerate your recovery. And for those not taking prescription medication, these steps may be able to help them get on the road to recovery.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com