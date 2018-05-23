Dr. Oz Show Today: Undercover botched medical procedures from rogue med spas

Today, 5/23/2018, on the Dr. Oz show, Oz goes behind the scenes to investigate how many people are becoming victims of disfigurement from botched medical procedures. Most of these occur in the ‘med spas’ that are popping up in various places and offering procedures typically done by a professional in a sterile environment. Oz is blowing the whistle on fake untrained doctors and medical technicians performing treatments on the public.

Oz shows graphic images of botched procedures: One woman was left with 3rd-degree burns from a laser hair removal, severe decollete scarring from anti-aging treatments, and permanent disfigurement from facial procedures.

After a botched procedure left her blind in one eye, disfigured, and contemplating suicide, Carol hid from the world for three years. She reveals why she’s grateful to share her message today and opens up about what happened. The person who performed the application of silicone fillers was an aesthetic medical practitioner. This filler is NOT approved by the FDA. Carol was drop-dead gorgeous before the procedure that has left her permanently scarred. She has already had 7 surgeries to try and correct some of the damage. Her daughter talked her into getting the surgeries and telling her story. The surgeons who saw her afterward said they had never seen such a botched problem, having to remove her forehead down to the bone. The surgeons removed the skin from her back to repair her face as best they could. Her once beautiful face will never be the same.

Going undercover, Oz found his name on one door of a med spa. His staff saw untrained and unqualified technicians offering to do procedures that only a doctor should do. There are places inserting materials that are unapproved by the FDA into the public’s bodies.

One guest got a coupon for a laser hair removal at a rogue medical spa and was left with 3rd-degree burns. There was no doctor present. Another guest was a former employee left with permanent scarring. She says a doctor was never there but a fraudulent appearance of one being on board was projected. She even said the technician operated with an expired license.

By taking a few simple precautions and reading up on the warning signs, you can safely navigate the spa experience without any issues. Consumer expert, Hitha Herzog, has the three major red flags to look out for when picking the right place.

How to pick the right med spa

The Price Paradox. If a procedure is relatively inexpensive that is the first sign that something is off with the person providing the service or the place where the service is provided. Major surgery will typically run you $10,000 or more depending on what type of procedure you’re doing. If you are seeing services in the $3,000-5,000 range or even less in some instances, Herzog recommends seeing a proper doctor instead. The discount isn’t worth the risk. False Licenses and Faulty Certifications. To verify that the spa is legitimate, always ask for board certifications from the plastic surgeons or dermatologists who will be conducting the procedure. Ask to see all of their degrees and do your own research as well. You can easily go online and check out their ratings as well as patient reviews. No Hospital Privileges. Even if a doctor is providing a service in his/her office, they should still have privileges to perform surgeries in a hospital as well. These privileges are bestowed upon doctors after a group of colleagues and peers review their degrees, abilities, and skills. Make sure to ask if they have hospital privileges before booking an appointment with them.

Statement from American Med Spa Association(AmSpa)

“Unfortunately, because the demand for med spa services has grown dramatically over the past five years, the medical spa industry has grown just as fast. As a consequence, there have been some unqualified practitioners enter the industry looking to make money without following the applicable rules. When those bad actors make mistakes and harm people, news coverage of these events invariably follows, and the entire industry suffers as a result. These incidents do not represent the industry as a whole, which as mentioned is comprised overwhelmingly of safe, professional, competent medical professionals. There are certain things that the public can and should watch out for when choosing a med spa. The first is that the public must recognize that medical spas are providing mostly medical treatment. Although some treatments at med spas are non-medical (facials, light chemical peels, light dermabrasions), most of the treatments are medical in nature and should be treated as such. Patients should always be seen by a doctor, a nurse practitioner, or physician assistant, depending on their state. If a med spa offers to treat a patient without being seen by one of those three license-holders, red flags should go up and the patient should seek treatment elsewhere. Patients must do their homework to ensure that the practitioners performing treatments are licensed and trained to perform those treatments. Infrequently, there have been unlicensed, unqualified practitioners who have entered the industry. Patients must do their homework to ensure that the practitioners performing treatments are licensed and trained to perform those treatments. Infrequently, there have been unlicensed, unqualified practitioners who have entered the industry. Regardless of who’s performing the treatment, there should always be an RN on site, at a minimum, to oversee the procedures. Each state has its own set of regulations about on-site supervision.”

