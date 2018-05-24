New study on hot car deaths among children and avoiding them

TODAY aired a special segment, 5/24/2018, warning the public during the time of the year when heart-wrenching car deaths occur from hot vehicles. Each year about 37 babies and toddlers die when they are accidentally left strapped in car safety seats or become trapped in vehicles that rapidly heat up. A new study from Arizona State University and the University of California San Diego quantifies just how long it takes for cars to reach killer temperatures in either the sun or the shade.

Left in the sun on a 100-degree day in Arizona, it took just an hour for the interior temperature to hit 116 degrees. Dashboards heated up to a stinging 157 degrees and seats hit 123 degrees in that time.

The shade wasn’t much better. Interior temperatures reached 100 degrees after one hour and seats were 105 degrees.

“These tests replicated what might happen during a shopping trip,” said Nancy Selover, an Arizona State University climatologist, and research professor.

“We wanted to know what the interior of each vehicle would be like after one hour, about the amount of time it would take to get groceries. I knew the temperatures would be hot, but I was surprised by the surface temperatures.”

“We’ve all gone back to our cars on hot days and have been barely able to touch the steering wheel,” Selover said. “But, imagine what that would be like to a child trapped in a car seat.”

Heatstroke starts to cause damage when a child’s body temperature rises above 104 degrees.

Selover’s team calculated that a 2-year-old child left in any of the cars in their study would get that hot in an hour in the sun, and within two hours in the shade.

If you think this senseless tragedy couldn’t happen to you, think again. We hear stories from parents every year that will have to live with this nightmare the rest of their lives. Here are some tips that may avoid another loss of a child’s life from heat stroke.

How to Avoid a Hot-Car Tragedy (Parenting.com)

First and foremost, always put your cell phone, purse, or briefcase, and anything else you’ll need that day, on the floor of the backseat. When you retrieve it at the end of the ride, you’ll notice your child. Seat your younger (or quieter) child behind the front passenger seat, where he’s most likely to catch your eye. Parks’s, Balfour’s, and Edwards’s babies all were behind the driver’s side when they died. Keep a teddy bear or other stuffed animal in the car seat when it’s empty. When you put your child in the seat, move the animal to the front passenger seat, to remind you that your baby’s on board. Ask your child’s babysitter or daycare provider to always phone you promptly if your child isn’t dropped off as scheduled. Make a habit of always opening the back door of your car after you park, to check that there’s no kid back there. Never assume someone else — a spouse, an older child — has taken a young kid out of her seat. Such miscommunication has led to more than a few hot-car deaths. Invest in a device to help you remember small passengers. The Cars-N-Kids monitor plays a lullaby when the car stops and a child is in the seat ($29.95; carsnkids.com). The ChildMinder System sounds an alarm if you walk away and leave your child in the seat ($69.95; babyalert.info). Put visual cues in your office and home. Static-cling decals reminding you to check the car seat are available at Emmasinspirations.com and Kidsandcars.org.

KidsAndCars.org, carries stories of children who have died in hot cars and has a page devoted to advice for how to prevent such a tragedy. Her group has helped lobby for legislation requiring back-up cameras and interior trunk releases in cars. Now the organization is pressing for federal legislation requiring car seat alerts in all new vehicles, so that babies are never left behind by mistake. Two similar bills are being wrapped into driverless car legislation in the House and Senate.

Never ever leave a pet in a hot car as well. Not only can they die, you can be arrested and your pet taken from you. If you see a child or a pet left in a hot car, call the authorities immediately.

Ref. TODAY, parenting.com.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com