Dr. Oz Show Today: ‘True Crime Thursday’ When husbands drug and rape their own wives

Today, Thursday, 5/24/2018, on the Dr. Oz show’s segment of True Crime Thursday, Oz sits down with a guest who says her own husband drugged and raped her. Seven years into Mandy’s marriage, Mandy says her husband started giving her prescription pills and raping her.

Crime correspondent Melissa Moore introduces Mandy Boardman’s story and she opens up to Dr. Oz.

“My story starts like a lot of people’s stories. I had a whirlwind romance and married a man I put all my trust in. We had a happy marriage for a few years, and then we began to drift apart. Our lives were consumed by everyday events — children, school, work, sports — which meant we were a typical married couple working on raising a family and living a normal life. Seven years into our marriage, I started having memory and fatigue issues. Strange things would happen to me and I couldn’t remember how. One night, I woke up with a dissolving pill in my mouth. I had no recollection of taking a pill and was very confused. Another night I woke up with my clothes off. That was strange since I wear clothes when I sleep and could not remember taking them off. I began to worry that I was sleepwalking. One night I awoke to find him hiding something under the mattress. It was a bottle of cloudy liquid. He had been putting this in my drinks. He admitted it was Xanax and Ambien. Later I found that while I slept, he was raping me [for 3 yrs.] when I found videos on his phone of him doing this to me. I turned the evidence over to the police and he was later convicted [after a 3 yr. fight] of six Class B felonies including rape and criminal deviant conduct. He will never see my children again. This will not happen to my own daughter. Eventually, he never served any jail time and was put on house arrest.” She shares her story to help women never become victim of such a crime and to try to change the legal system. She is still recovering from the shame and embarrassment of what she has endured.

Dr. Oz and crime correspondent Melissa Moore introduce the story of Heather Palumbo Jones, who was murdered by her husband after she lost over 160 pounds.

Those who knew, and were closest to, Heather Palumbo-Jones said Chris Jones, Heather’s husband, was a control freak who was addicted and dependent on his estranged wife. They said he could simply not let go and was a man spiraling out of control as the marriage collapsed.

Heather Palumbo-Jones, a teacher at Frayser Achievement School, met Chris Jones when she was 19 years old. She was 160 pounds overweight. But, sometime after having two children, Heather made up her mind to lose the weight and change her life for the better with a healthier lifestyle.

However, after working out and losing the weight, Chris felt threatened. Friends and family all agreed that Chris was losing his grip on his wife. She was like a butterfly who came out of a cocoon,” one friend remarked.

They said his bizarre, and apparently dangerous behavior, finally caused Heather to move out of the townhouse the couple shared. She took the couple’s two young children and moved down the street. The couple officially separated in early January. Heather also filed then for an order of protection from her husband. He claims the order of protection stemmed from a minor argument over a phone. But, because Chris was financially dependent on Heather, she continued to pay his rent. Heather disappeared in April, just days before the couple had a court date for the impending divorce. The dead body of Heather Palumbo-Jones was discovered on a Tuesday night, three months after her disappearance. Chris Jones was questioned again and admitted that, on the evening of April 15, he and Heather had met to talk. The ensuing argument soon devolved into a physical altercation. Chris, now in a fit of rage, leaped upon Heather and strangled her to death. Heather’s newfound confidence worried her husband. He thought that she would leave him for a younger, more successful man.

Oz reminds us that only a dark mind will abuse others. Always seek help if you are a victim. Regardless of what happens, if your instinct is that you may be drugged without your consent, contact these agencies:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides victims of domestic violence with the resources they need to find safety and live free of abuse. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in more than 170 different languages. Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for assistance.

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) is an anti-sexual violence organization that operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is partnered with more than 1,000 sexual assault service providers across the country and operates the Department of Defense Helpline. Call 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) for assistance.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com