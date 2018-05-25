Dr. Oz Show Today: Marie Osmond shares her health struggle

Today, Friday, 5/25/2018, on the Dr. Oz show, Oz sits down with singer Marie Osmond. From the eating disorder that nearly destroyed her to the Las Vegas shooting tragedy, Marie Osmond opens up like never before. For the past five decades, Marie Osmond has ruled the entertainment world. She talks to Dr. Oz about life under the spotlight and why she is so open about her life.

She’s been called “American Royalty.” Author, singer, doll maker, and philanthropist Marie Osmond has been at the top of the entertainment business. Remarkably, she’s able to shine in the industry despite so much personal tragedy. Today, she shares how she lost a whopping 50 pounds and an update on how Las Vegas is doing since the shooting that took so 58 lives at a Jason Aldean concert in 2017. When Donnie and Marie Osmond started their show in Vegas, it was only supposed to be for 6 weeks. They are currently in residence there for the 10th year. They perform at the showroom at The Flamingo.

Oz commends her for always being an honest and upfront person. He tells her that is one of the reasons America loves her so much. Marie says she was raised with a philosophy of honesty and that women, especially, can be very hard on themselves. She says she has always wanted to be someone who completes and not competes. “I’ve seen so much in 5 decades in the industry. I just want to be a giver and not a taker,” she tells Oz. Marie has been performing since she was 3 yrs. old.

Oz brings ups the Vegas shooting and asks Marie about the community. Marie says the community is very resilient. After the shooting, she and Donnie did not cancel their shows. The message throughout was, “We are here and we are living life.”

In 2006 Marie suffered tremendously from post-partum depression. “I could not even get out of bed. I was so depressed that I handed my credit cards to my babysitter and was thinking of driving away, even driving off a cliff. My mother called me and told me she had suffered from this and that I would make it thru. I climbed under my clothes in my closet. Depression is so dark. It’s a plague of this generation as well. You have to find a way to get out of it. My mother telling me this, helped me get out of it. That is why I tell my story, to help others know they will too. To be really honest, I had no idea I could help as many people as I have by talking about it.” She co-authored a book called Behind the Smile with Marcia Wilkie and Dr. Judith Moore which chronicles her experiences with the illness.

As a young teenager, Marie Osmond thought she was “stupid, dumb, and fat.” She discusses how her eating disorder developed and what she learned from that chapter of her life.

“I was abused as a child and it manifested in many ways. I did not want to be pretty. It was self-defense. The people who were so mean to me are all dead. We don’t need to air our dirty laundry and I didn’t. I was told, If you don’t keep food out of your face [at 15] we are all going to lose out jobs. So, I became bulimic. I was starving myself. I was told what to do all the time. During this time, I became aware of Karen Carpenter being controlled as well.”

“Having children gave me my own path. Up to that time, I had been dieting constantly. I learned how to eat and stay healthy but how to maintain my weight and keep my health intact.”

In 2013, Marie began professionally promoting Nutrisystem, the weight loss program that has helped her lose 50 pounds in recent years. “I had to find something that worked for me,” she said of the diet and exercise regimen. “I finally learned how to eat!”

On April 29, 2009, Osmond said that her oldest daughter, Jessica, was transgender and had been living in Los Angeles with her partner. Osmond expressed support for her daughter and for same-sex marriage rights, and in 2010 was named Grand Marshal of the Ogden Gay Pride Parade. In 2013 Osmond said that civil rights should be for all people. On February 26, 2010, Osmond’s son Michael killed himself by jumping from level 8 of his apartment building in Los Angeles. He reportedly battled depression and addiction and had been in rehabilitation at the age of 12. An autopsy found no drugs in his system.

“[Today], I am happy! I love who I am, and I’m proud of what I’ve done!” Marie [58′] speaks of her newfound, positive body image. We’re so happy for you, Marie!

