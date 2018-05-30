Dr. Oz Show Today: Is coconut oil healthy or not?

Today, Wednesday, 5/30/2018, Dr. Oz investigates whether or not coconut oil is really healthy. New headlines raised the alarm about coconut oil, saying it isn’t as healthy as it seems. Dr. Michael Roizen joins Dr. Oz to demonstrate how coconut oil stacks up to other fats.

It took the health/beauty by storm when studies showed its unique chemical composition provided so many benefits. Recently, medical new studies showed it may not be that healthy for you. Dr. Mark Hyman and Dr. Roizen sit down with Oz. Dr. Roizen puts the amount of fat in lard [saturated fats] and the same amount of fat that is in butter and adds it up to what coconut oil is equivalent to-80% fat. Lard has only 1/2 the saturated fat as coconut oil. We always equate coconut oil with the beauty of Polynesian beauty; however, we forget they use coconut oil for engine fuel. It has also been proven that coconut oil causes dementia in rats. The reason the oil doesn’t cause heart problems in Polynesian countries is that they do not have all the added fats in their diets that we do in the U.S.

Hyman argues there is not one study that connects coconut oil to heart disease. The problem is that it is guilty by association-it is a saturated fat which causes heart disease. Roisen says coconut oil allows inflammation to get into your brain. Hyman says virgin coconut oil reduces inflammation on the brain according to studies. It actually reduced the plaque in the brain.

Oz agrees that it is ok to eat in moderation but he would never call it a “health food.” So how much is too much coconut oil? Ashley and Cara discuss how they use coconut oil. Cara says her friend, Ashley, puts it in her drinks. Ashley uses about 6 T. a day in her diet. Oz says this has more saturated fat than 14 cheeseburgers! Oz tells Ashley she should not use more than 1 T. a day.

Oz says to heat up coconut oil and use 3 t. of heated oil instead of 1 T. of unheated oil. When it is heated, it is liquid and makes you feel like you are using more, when you are actually using less.

Ways to use Coconut Oil

Body Scrub. Mix with salt and make a scrub to remove dead skin. Make-up Remover. It will leave your skin soft and healthier. Shaving. Use to shave instead of shaving cream. Lip Balm. Better for lips than store-bought brands. Use as a Hair Conditioner. Rinse thoroughly after leaving on wet hair a few minutes for healthier hair.

