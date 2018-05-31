Dr. Oz Show Today: The Salmon Scams

Today, 5/31/2018, on the Dr. Oz show, Oz recaps a previously-aired subject: The scams of the salmon industry. Don’t get fooled by fish fraud. Julia Collin Davison of America’s Test Kitchen joins Dr. Oz to bust the biggest salmon lies. Find out the facts behind your favorite fish. Davison is the appropriate guest to accompany Oz today because her own husband is in the industry and knows the fraud first-hand. Davison works with fish, as well.

Oz’s top recommended fish for nutrition and diet is salmon. Today, he warns us again of all the fake and unhealthy salmon you may be buying. Salmon, when wild-caught is very high in Omega 3’s and contains so many nutrients for our well-being. Unfortunately, there are those cashing in on the market by raising salmon in unhealthy environments which contain unnatural foods. Thus, we are not eating healthy when we buy farm-raised salmon.

A new study showed that over 40% of salmon was mislabeled in a recent study of various grocery stores and restaurants. In the case of the restaurants, it is unclear as to whether the business was duped or the establishment was committing the fraud. In grocery stores, the same result was found.

An in-depth discussion and demonstration were done with the differences in farm-raised and wild-caught salmon. Davison breaks down the differences between wild and farmed salmon and reveals the best way to tell when your salmon is cooked. Here’s what we learned today:

Oz has always talked about staying away from farm-raised salmon unless it is organic. He says he still believes that wild-caught fish are better than farm raised counterparts because of what they eat. He adds that new farming methods have helped him change his mind on farm-raised salmon. Aqua-tank raised are a new method. Normally, salmon are farmed in pens around the shorelines. This is devastating on the environment as waste and excess feeds go into the natural food chain along with the potential of spreading diseases. If you want to buy farm-raised salmon, Oz says to look for salmon farming in closed tank systems that do not mix with open water. This is better for the environment and for the salmon. Cooking: Undercook the wild salmon-test for 120 deg when done. Farm-raised should be 125 deg. when done. Salmon should be translucent when done.

Fish is filled with lots of beneficial nutrients for your body, which is why it is important to eat it as part of a balanced diet. But there is nothing worse than cooking fish for dinner and having the fishy smell linger in your kitchen and your house until the next day. Luckily, co-founder of the wellness site Well + Good, Melisse Gelula, has easy and effective hacks that will help eliminate fish odors from your house quickly. Try out one or all of her tips the next time you are cooking salmon, flounder, or cod in your house to make sure your kitchen smells clean and fresh.

Fish contains a chemical that it releases. Soak fish in milk and lemon for a few minutes, wipe clean and cook.

Add aromatics to your fish: garlic, thyme, etc.

Watch the heat-don’t cook too high.

Boil water with a little vinegar, cinnamon, and vanilla before and after you cook the fish. Or put vanilla on a baking sheet and pop into a hot oven for a few minutes.

Today, on Oz, we watched his segment previously-aired [1/18/2018] on the salmon industry. To read our coverage, click here.

Oz also had a rerun today of his show on fake abductions. Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Michael Welner highlights the three areas of the brain that are activated when we lie and explains how repeated lying, in particular, affects the amygdala. Welner says to pay attention to someone who lies a lot about little things. These are the ones with no qualms to manipulate you and lie about big things. To read our coverage, click here.

Oz says to use all your brainpower to create meaningful relationships: never lie or allow a liar to continue.

Photo courtesy of Bing. com