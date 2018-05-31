Older women can wind back the clock when applying make-up

As we grow older, so does our face. We have to learn how to adjust to the changes in our skin, lips, eyes, and brows. Make-up artists have found many different ways to help us with applying correctly and different products we should no longer use. MSN released an article from Parents Tribune on achieving a beautiful look [with make-up and tools] for us older gals. Let’s see what they recommend:

Wind back the clock

Skip the powder. Oil production slows as we age. In order to get that younger natural glow, don’t use foundation powder that cakes and makes the lines more apparent. Use a setting spray instead of powder. Also; use foundations and blush that contain a shimmery glow from light-reflecting particles. The best blush for an older woman is a cream blush. But you also want thicker lashes, so don’t throw it away just yet. You can use a loose powder to coat and prime your lashes before applying mascara. Use an anti-wrinkle serum around your lips, under your eyes, and forehead. Johnson’s Baby Oil. As we age, our eyelashes thin and we lose some of them. To keep them conditioned, remove your mascara with Johnson’s Baby Oil. It is so much less expensive than high-end brands. Do not get it into your eye-use a cotton round and apply just a drop or two and then remove the mascara. Applying false eyelashes. We all need a little help and many have started using false eyelashes again. They need to look natural. First, begin with a “natural” looking strip where the lashes aren’t too dense. Cut off the inner third of the strip; you’ll only be applying to the outer two-thirds of the eye. Next, take the bulbous end of a bobby pin and drop a dab of eyelash glue on it. Use the bobby pin to lightly coat the lash strip in glue. Wait for five to ten seconds to let it firm up just a bit. Now, use tweezers to carefully “drop” the lash strip directly on top of your lash line. Press it on gently as it dries all the way. You can also go and have lashes applied by your salon that will last longer. If you choose to not use them, there are many new mascaras that extend and fill-in missing lashes with fibers. Finding the right lip color. As our skin’s surface and color have changed, it is harder to find that perfect shade of lipstick. If you have found a great shade of eyeshadow and blush, you can take a bobby pin and scrape out some of the pigment and mix with petroleum jelly. This is your matching lipstick! For a natural look, your perfect shade is the inside of your mouth. Pull your jaw out and look at the color of the skin inside your mouth. Tinted Moisturizer. Fresh, even, moisturized skin is more youthful-looking skin. Take a dollop of your favorite moisturizer and mix it with your foundation. It’s the perfect “no makeup” makeup look. These are also available now [pre-mixed] for purchase. Don’t forget to layer your SPF underneath, no matter how little makeup you’re wearing. Business Card Trick. If the outer corner of your eye is drooping a little, grab a business card. Place it at an angle up and out from the outer corner of your eye. You can now apply shadow and liner without worrying about going a millimeter too low and dragging your eye down. Also, employ this trick when you’re using a mascara with a messy wand or thick formula. Hold the card behind your lashes, against your eyelid, and go as crazy as you’d like. When you pull it away, there’s no mess.

