Dr. Oz Show Today: How a surrogate’s own baby was stolen and held for ransom

Today, 6/1/2018, on the Dr. Oz show, we witness a painful real-life story that is unlike anything you have ever heard of. It is a medical mystery that doctors and legal experts associated with the case [and Oz] have never heard of. It is the story of how one woman volunteering to be a surrogate became pregnant with two babies at one time: the embryo of a couple’s and her own! Not only did this happen, after giving birth the new parents took both babies. No one, at the time knew one of the babies was the birth mother’s and her partner’s.

This story will make your mouth drop and is the kind of story fictitious movies are made of. This is not fiction..this really happened.

Jessica Allen already had two children with her partner, Wardell Jasper, when she decided to become a surrogate. The 31-year-old and her family live in California, where surrogacy is legal. Allen reached out to San Diego-based Omega Family Global and was matched up with a couple from China, where surrogacy is illegal.

The $30,000 fee that Allen would receive for carrying a child for the couple would allow her to be a stay-at-home mom, save money to buy a new home, and be a blessing to another couple by helping them realize their dream of having a baby.

All went well with the in-vitro fertilization treatments and in April 2016, Allen became pregnant with the couple’s baby. Six weeks later, she learned that not only was she still pregnant, she was carrying twins.

“I was a bit scared, but I heard the couple was thrilled to be having twins,” Allen told Oz. “My $30,000 payment, including expenses—which I received and an increased $5,000 for being pregnant with twins. In December, Allen gave birth to both babies via C-section. Even though her contract with Omega Family Global stipulated that she would get to spend an hour with the newborns, Allen says she didn’t “even get a look at the babies when they were pulled out because it was done behind an opaque screen,” and then the babies were promptly whisked out of the operating room.

While the hour she was promised with them never happened, Allen says that the day after their birth, she got a 10-minute visit from the new mom, who showed her a cellphone picture of the twins. “Wow! They look different,” Allen remarked as the twins looked nothing alike and were obviously not identical twins.

This is when the story takes a drastic turn, so hang on to your hats!

About a month after the babies were born, Allen says she received a picture of the twins and a text from the mom that read, “They are not the same, right? Have you thought about why they are different?”

The babies were given DNA tests and it turned out that one baby was biologically the couple’s child and the other baby was a biological match for Allen and Jasper.

Jasper told Oz they didn’t have sex until they were cleared by the IVF doctor, who recommended they use condoms? It is the result of an extremely rare condition called ‘superfetation‘, where a woman who is already pregnant manages to get pregnant with another child according to Dr. Jessica Shepherd.

“I was heartbroken knowing I carried a baby I didn’t know was mine and that he was taken from me without my knowledge and was in the arms of other people where he did not belong,” Allen told Oz.

What followed for Allen and Jasper was an expensive and exhausting legal battle to get custody of their son. Allen alleges that even though the intended parents did not want to keep the child that wasn’t biologically theirs, they were asking for somewhere between $18,000 to $22,000 as compensation for the child and a caseworker from the agency was also claiming that another $7,000 for incurred expenses would be needed. The couple had even looked into adopting Allen and Jasper’s baby out to someone else!

New York Post senior features editor Jane Ridley [who covered her story] said, “The agency did nothing to protect Jessica. The contract was intended to protect the intended parents and never Jessica. There was a miscommunication between everyone. The agency should have done as much for Jessica and they did the intended parents.”

Jessica responded, “Their attorneys made my life a living nightmare. They were like Pit-bulls.”

So, how did it all end? Demands for financial compensation were eventually dropped and on February 5, Allen was reunited with her son when a caseworker handed him over in the parking lot of a Starbucks. Yes, I said Starbucks!

The precious little baby was presented on the Oz show and the resemblances of both parents were so apparent.

Despite the nightmare and time spent away from her own baby, Allen says, “I don’t regret becoming a surrogate mom because that would mean regretting my son. I just hope other women considering surrogacy can learn from my story. And that a greater good will come out of this nightmare.”

