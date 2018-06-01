ISIS Terrorist Confesses in Court to Targeting Prince George

Prince George was the target of a terrorist, and the man who encouraged ISIS to carry out a plot at the boy’s school has just confessed.

Rashid posted a pic of Prince George, 3rd in line to the throne. He posted the address of George’s school and wrote, “even the royal family will not be left alone.”

The 32-year-old, of Nelson, Lancashire, used a Telegram group on 13 October last year to call on supporters to target the four-year-old prince, who is third in line to the throne.

Prosecutors said Rashid was encouraging terrorism by posting a photograph of the prince at his school super-imposed with silhouettes of two masked jihadist fighters in an encrypted forum he set up.

Rashid also encouraged followers to poison ice cream and attack football stadiums, and was even planning his own online magazine offering tips for “lone-wolf attacks”.

He’ll be sentenced June 28.

This is not the first time the little Royal’s school has been the center of suspicious activity. Right after George started primary school last Sept, a woman was arrested allegedly trying to break into the school.

Rashid, of Leonard Street in Nelson, Lancashire, had maintained his innocence throughout proceedings at Woolwich Crown Court but changed his mind nearly two weeks into his trial. He was re-indicted and pleaded guilty to three counts of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts and one count of encouraging terrorism. The charges covered offenses spanning from October 2016 to April this year. He was arrested at his home in November. Two charges of dissemination of a terrorist publication and one of failing to comply with a notice under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act will lay on file.

The unemployed web designer was in touch with an IS operative in Syria called “Repunzel” and sent him information about how to make explosives and shoot down aircraft.

He was seeking to get to Syria to join the terrorist group.

Rashid appeared in court with a large beard, wearing a grey prison sweatshirt, glasses, and a black prayer cap.

The court heard he was running his own “brand” on the Telegram app called the “Lone Mujahid” which he used to share advice and encourage attacks.

