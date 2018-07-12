Conrad Murray Claims: Michael Jackson was Chemically Castrated by His Own Dad

We all know that the entertainment world can be a dark place. It seems Michael Jackson may have had to endure more than his share of abuse from the hands of those who were supposed to protect him. If these claims are true, it would explain a lot of the habits the entertainer adopted to survive. MSN released an article via People from a video obtained from The Blast with Michael Jackson’s former doctor, Conrad Murray.

Joe Jackson Michael Jackson‘s controversial doctor Conrad Murray has made explosive claims about the father-son relationship, according to a new report.

“The cruelty expressed by Michael that he experienced at the hand of his father…” Murray, 65, alleged, trailing off before adding, “The fact that he was chemically castrated to maintain his high-pitched voice is beyond words.” He says, “Joe Jackson was one of the worse fathers to his children in history.”

The former cardiologist previously shared similar claims in his 2016 book, This Is It! The Secret Lives of Dr. Conrad Murray and Michael Jackson, accusing Joe of forcing Michael to get hormone injections at age 12 to cure his acneMichael was candid about the troubles he faced with Joe in both the 2003 Martin Bashir documentary.

Asked by Bashir how often Michael was hit by Joe, Michael said, “Too much. It was more than just a belt-cords, whatever was around,” Michael remembered, detailing the “strong hate” he had towards his father during the beatings.”[He’d] throw you up against the wall as hard as you could. He would lose his temper. I was so fast, he couldn’t catch me half the time. But when he would catch me? It was bad. It was really bad. It’s like, ‘Oh my God, why? Where is the love? Where is the fatherhood?”

Even though the Estate of Michael Jackson claimed to have mended their relationship with Joe prior to his death on

June 27th, Michael was not so forgiving and reportedly told many of his closest friends how much he loathed his

father. In fact, it was discovered after his death that Joe was specifically written out of The King of Pop’s will.

Murray, however, said “It is said that only the good die young … I hope Joe Jackson finds redemption in hell.”

No one knows the truth is except Michael and his dad; but one thing is for sure, Michael Jackson rose up to be the greatest entertainer of our time.

