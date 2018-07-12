Dr. Oz Today: Why people get high blood pressure

Today, 7/12/2018, we are sharing with you the reasons many start developing high blood pressure, according to Dr. Oz. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a result of many different factors and may result in your heart working harder to pump blood throughout the body. Hypertension may also lead to serious health conditions like a heart attack or stroke so it’s that much more important to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

A normal blood pressure reading is 120/80 or less (but not too low). When the numbers are higher than that your physician may want to monitor you or have extra tests done. The first number in a blood pressure reading is the systolic number which indicates how much blood is pressuring your arteries while your heart is beating. The second number is the diastolic number which indicates how much blood is pressuring your arteries in between heartbeats. Higher numbers indicate the blood is not properly pumping and is instead causing stress on your arteries which can lead to dangerous health problems in the future.

5 reasons you could have high blood pressure

Stress When you are stressed your hormones can get out of whack which in turn can increase your blood pressure. If you are stressed over long periods of time your blood pressure can continue to elevate and put a strain on your heart. Stress can also lead to other bad habits like overeating and drinking in excess, which can also negatively impact your blood pressure numbers. Eating Salt Salty foods are high in sodium which can make you retain water. When your body holds onto water it can put stress on your blood vessels that in turn can elevate your blood pressure. It is important to maintain a healthy and balanced diet that does not contain a lot of salt to reduce the risk of hypertension. While looking for salt in food may seem easy enough, remember that processed foods – especially canned soup – have a huge amount of hidden sodium that is bad for your body. Sedentary Lifestyle Sitting all the time and not getting much exercise on a regular basis can cause a whole slew of health problems – one of which is high blood pressure. When your body is sedentary your heart is also sedentary and not working as effectively as it could. This side effect will decrease the efficiency of your heart which then increases your blood pressure. A lazy lifestyle can also impact your arteries and cause more plaque buildup which is a risk factor for heart attack and other diseases. Frequent Alcohol Consumption Moderate alcohol consumption has been shown to have health benefits, but frequent drinking as well as drinking in excess has been shown to affect the central nervous system and then the heart and blood pressure as a byproduct. Having a few drinks in one sitting could increase blood pressure for a little while, but continuous drinking could permanently influence and increase your numbers. If you want to have a drink occasionally, or even a couple times a week, make sure to follow standard health guidelines for alcohol: one drink for women per day and two drinks for men per day. A drink is considered 12 ounces of beer, five ounces of wine, or one and a half ounces of liquor. Weight Gain Stress, insomnia, poor nutrition, excessive drinking, and lack of exercise are only a few factors that could contribute to weight gain and hypertension. When you are overweight or obese your heart must work harder and therefore your blood pressure numbers will most likely increase to an unhealthy level. Get your weight under control by eating balanced meals and engaging in physical activity. If the numbers on your scale go down, your blood pressure numbers will likely go down too.

Other potential causes include, but are not limited to, smoking, family history of hypertension, improper diet, sleep apnea, race, gender, and age. It is important to see your doctor on an annual basis so that they can continue to monitor your blood pressure. If you think you may have hypertension it is essential to make an appointment and share these concerns with your doctor so you can seek treatment if needed.

