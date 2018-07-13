Luann de Lesseps ex-husband and their children are suing her

She’s one of the stars on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” and still wants to be known as the “Countess Luann.” Well, we can ‘count’ on her to always keep never-ending drama in real-life as well as on screen. De Lesseps was recently divorced after a very short-lived marriage and jailed just a short time later on several charges. Now, her own children are suing her, along with her ex-husband.

In 1993, she married French entrepreneur and aristocrat Count Alexandre de Lesseps; they divorced in 2009 but she retained the courtesy title “countess” until her remarriage in 2016. In 2008, De Lesseps came to prominence after being cast in the reality television series.

According to TMZ, Alexandre de Lesseps, Noel de Lesseps, and Victoria de Lesseps claim in the 2009 divorce agreement, Luann was to create a trust to give their children half of the home.

She got the family’s Bridgehampton, NY, mansion in the split — but was supposed to set up a trust for their two children, Victoria and Noel, that would be funded with half the interest in the home. Except she never did, according to the new Suffolk County Supreme Court suit. Instead, she sold the Bridgehampton home for $8 million in 2014 and bought a $3.1 million property in Sag Harbor.

Now she’s “threatened” to either sell or heavily mortgage the Sag Harbor house “so that she may purchase, for herself, a luxury home in upstate New York,” according to court papers.

The adult children and their dad are asking a judge to block Luann from either offloading or getting a loan on the property.

The news comes less than two weeks after the 53-year-old housewife reunited with Alexandre and their children at her Sag Harbor home to celebrate six months of sobriety following her December 2017 arrest. “Greatest reunion ever!” she captioned a photo of herself smiling alongside the aristocrat at the time. “Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count. Also counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone!”

Luann did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

De Lesseps was married from Thomas D’Agostino, who infamously cheated on her before their engagement party from 2016 to 2017.

Luann de Lesseps has moved on from ex-husband Thomas D’Agostino with still-married Hollywood agent Rich Super.

But The Real Housewives of New York star may want to think twice, as the two-time divorcee has a history of nasty splits, can exclusively reveal.

In court papers obtained from Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, Super filed for divorce from his wife Mary Elany Prousalis on December 3, 2000, after only six months of marriage.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com