Dr. Oz Show Today: Over-the-counter meds can cause anxiety and foods that can help

Today, 7/13/2018, on the Dr. Oz Show, he discusses over-the-counter pain medications we may be taking causing upsetting symptoms and how to recognize them. Oz says many of the pain meds contain one ingredient-CAFFEINE- that can cause 5 things that we have started noticing. Board-certified family physician and mental health expert Dr. Jennifer Caudle reveals how caffeine in over-the-counter medications could cause both anxiety and depression. She explains why too much caffeine can negatively affect your body.

5 Warning Signs

Does your heart feel like it is racing? Do you feel jittery? Do you have an upset stomach? Are you having problems sleeping? Are you having frequent headaches, especially in the mornings?

Caudle says caffeine can cause all these problems. She says we overlook the 80% of pain meds that contain it. She looked at one migraine medication that contains the same amount of caffeine as 5 cups of coffee. If you take this twice a day and have 2 cups of coffee, you can be doing more damage than good to your body.

Whether you are chronically anxious or get hit with occasional bouts of stressful thoughts and feelings, your diet can offer some help. Certain ingredients have specific nutrients designed to make you feel better mentally, emotionally, and physically. Here are seven delicious, nutrient-rich foods designed to do just that. Please note, while these foods may help you feel better in conjunction with other forms of treatment such as medication and therapy, make sure to consult your physician before making any changes to your routine.

Foods that can combat anxiety

Chickpeas. Chickpeas are high in iron, which is great for stress relief and overall wellness because symptoms of iron deficiency can include lightheadedness, poor appetite, racing heartbeat, and depression. Dark Chocolate. Dark chocolate reduces tension and boosts your serotonin levels, making it the perfect antioxidant-rich snack to enjoy whenever you’re feeling frazzled and anxious. Quinoa. To fight off anxiety-induced depression, a bowl of quinoa can do you a lot of good. This protein-packed grain has an antidepressant effect when eaten regularly, so you can build a healthy dinner with this ingredient and benefit your mental health at the same time. Chamomile. Sipping on chamomile tea is one of the best ways to unwind after a stressful day. Chamomile has chrysin in it, which is a flavonoid that helps you fall asleep and also relax as a result. Avocado. Avocados are high in monounsaturated fats, which help stabilize blood sugar spikes that can cause fatigue, headaches, and trouble concentrating. Since avocados keep you fuller longer, you are less likely to stress-eat when you feel the afternoon slump coming on. Salmon. An excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, salmon has anti-inflammatory properties that can cancel out stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol. Along with being a great source of protein and other nutrients, you can be reassured knowing this fish will help you feel better too. Oranges. Citrus scents have the power to improve the mood, making oranges a great snack when you’re feeling depressed and anxious. You can eat oranges on their own, toss them into a salad, or make some freshly squeezed juice to reap the most benefits.

