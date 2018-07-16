Are You in a Relationship with a “Narcissist?”

Are you sitting there thinking about how the relationship has quickly evolved from a world of romance to not knowing who you are anymore? At first, did he put you on a pedestal during the intense first few months? Did he treat you like a queen and now you feel you aren’t even in his universe? What went wrong? What did you do, you are asking…..you may be with one of the most recognizable spirit killers on the planet—a Narcissist.

Narcissistic relationships are formed when one or both partners struggle with a narcissistic personality. Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is defined by The Mayo Clinic as “a mental disorder in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance and a deep need for admiration. The only semi-healthy relationship a narcissist can have is when the other person such as a spouse gives in and becomes the whipping post for all of the narcissist‘s pain to be unloaded on. They are not capable of emotional maturity as the lack of emotional maturity is a key part of their disorder. Emotional maturity is essential to a healthy relationship.

They are deficient in empathy and conscience. The two most important qualities that help us to be humble, willing to learn from our mistakes, from others in order to change and grow into a better person. A person who is able to give more than they take.

TRAITS OF A NARCISSIST

They have a few close if any, friends. They will surround themselves with one-two kinds of people: Enablers and tongue biters. They will at first, try to manipulate you by their own tactics. If this doesn’t work, they criticize you or even give you the boot. Hypersensitive. Narcissists are very sensitive to be ignored or overlooked. They will over-react if they feel they are the least bit slighted. Attention hungry. They are constantly wanting you to make them feel better and will not tolerate the least bit of any interference with their self-image. They want constant attention and very seldom give praise to others. Needy. They never get enough. Have you noticed after you did a good deed for them or gave them a gift, it wasn’t long until they were requiring more attention? Energy consuming. At first, they make you feel like you have found that true love and it is full of happy energy. In just a short time, they are sucking the life out of you while trying to constantly repair or make better a situation that affects their self-esteem. They are social-media-addicted. Most of their own posts are selfies and all of a sudden, they want to delete their accounts? This is from not getting enough praise and feeling like someone else is getting too much attention-jealousy and inferiority overrules them. They may even make comments like, “Those trashy people have no life.”

If you have fallen for a Narcissist, take note!

If you are already feeling worn out by the relationship, remember: Love is suppose to make you feel better, encourage you to be your best, and is not all one-sided. You need to learn to take care of yourself. If you are already feeling the need to apologize for upsetting them and not making their life better….if it’s all your fault…..you need to begin here. It’s not your fault. You better learn to put yourself first before it wears you completely down. You need attention too. Start noticing if all the attention in talking to each other is given to them. They will try to manipulate everyone around you making everything your fault. It isn’t! If you are a co-dependent, you better leave this relationship immediately. This is toxic for your well-being. They will forever punish someone who has not met their ego-boosting demands. They will even make-up stories about you after you are gone. It’s never-ending.

A narcissist can often be hard to spot because they know how to be likable and charming. But they seek pity from anyone and everyone who will listen. They see empathy as a powerful tool they can use to take advantage of other people and get what they want. When they eventually hurt someone, they’ll play the victim once again and use manipulation to blame others.

A “Narcissist” lacks the square footage in their own soul to have empathy for others unless it benefits them. Their own goal in life is to triumph. The only answer for you after having a relationship with such a person is….NO CONTACT.

The main thing you need to remember is this: It is not your fault that this person blamed you for everything leaving you feeling so worthless. The narcissist’s personality is formed during childhood and usually from being a product of a parent that had the same personality.

Ref. yourtango, MSN/lifestyle, psychology today, quora.com, mayoclinic.com

Photo courtesy of Bing.com