Dr. Oz Show: The Importance of Wearing the Proper Summer Shoes

Today, 7/16/2018, we share with you the advice from the Dr. Oz Show that was given on choosing the proper supportive shoes for summer. There are so many different cute sandals and inexpensive flip-flops but take note: Podiatrists see more patients from wearing ill-fitting shoes in the summer than any other time. For instance; if you wear a thin sole wedge sandal with no ankle strap, it is very easy to twist your ankle. Sweaty feet can cause this to happen even more. Flip-flops and ballet flats have no support and can cause plantar facetious. A lot of accidents have been caused by flip flops twisting and causing even fatal falls on cliffs and rocks. The main cause of tendonitis in the summertime is from wearing the wrong shoes. Podiatrist, Doctor Krista Archer gave her advice for finding the proper shoes.

What to look for in a summer shoe

1. A thick, rigid and non-flexible sole, which is protective of the foot joints and any areas of injury, pain or previous surgery. Less motion means less pain, inflammation, and swelling – especially through any problematic or painful areas of the foot.

2. A wide toebox, which decreases pressure on the toes and helps to prevent the formation of bunions, hammertoes, corns and Tailor’s bunions. Sandals should also have adjustable strapping, which help to accommodate swelling.

3. Rearfoot control, which helps to decrease the mechanical strain of tendons, joints, and muscles. If a shoe does not have rearfoot strapping, then you are forcing your tendons, joints, and ligaments to work harder to stay in the shoe. Rearfoot strapping also helps decrease mechanical strain on the knees, hips and lower back as well as prevent injuries and risk of falling.

4. Arch support. Each of these your sandals need decent arch support. If you have severe flat-feet, it is possible to remove the insole on some name brands and replace it with your custom-molded orthotic. Although sandals work better with the insert that comes with the shoe, so take your orthotics with you when shopping for these sandals to see if it works for you.

If you have to wear ballet flats, go buy arch and heel support pads to place inside your shoes. Archer says flip-flops are a podiatrist’s nightmare. Flip-flips should always have a thick supportive footbed that is wide and an insole that supports the arch and heel when you walk.

One trick: If you buy sandals with the toe and it is too tight, put water in plastic bags and insert it inside the toe area. Place in the freezer and the frozen water will stretch the toe area.

Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to your feet as well as your body.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com