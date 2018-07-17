Jane Goodall Joins Protesters to Save Grizzlies in Wyoming by Buying up Lottery Tickets

Jane Goodall is a gentle global icon, perhaps the most admired living environmentalist and legendary for her research with chimpanzees. Another elder, Cynthia Moss, is famous for her conservation work in eastern Africa battling elephant poachers and speaking out against trophy hunting. Their new mission….to save Grizzlies in Wyoming.

Within the last few days, Goodall, 84, and Moss, 78, entered a lottery hoping to win a coveted hunting license in Wyoming allowing them to sport shoot a grizzly bear in the Yellowstone region. They have no aspirations to actually kill a bruin. Their maneuver is part of a mass act of civil disobedience to protest Wyoming’s controversial hunt of up to 22 Grizzlies—the first in 44 years—slated to commence only weeks from now.

Called “Shoot ‘em With A Camera, Not A Gun,” the impromptu campaign, spearheaded mainly by women, has caught hunting officials in Wyoming off guard. It has also created a groundswell among those who condemn the state’s recommencement of a trophy season on grizzlies just one year after they were removed from federal protection. In May, Wyoming’s wildlife commission approved the hunt in a unanimous 7-0 vote.

Goodall and Moss entered the lottery for one of the 22 coveted tags in the first grizzly hunt in 44 years, an effort to put the tags into the hands of non-hunters.

“People felt desperate, wanting to do something positive that could help keep these bears alive. I think we surprised ourselves at how much public support this has gotten in so little time,” Jackson Hole conservationist Lisa Robertson told National Geographic.

The strategy of “Shoot ‘em With A Camera” is to swamp Wyoming’s random system for allocating bear licenses with applications from non-hunters. Should they be awarded a coveted tag, they’ll head into the mountains this fall to take pictures of grizzlies rather than stalking them with rifles. Begun less than a week ago, “Shoot ‘em” has gone viral on social media. A final push is being made to enlist thousands of bear advocates to apply for a hunting license (https://wgfd.wyo.gov/apply-or-buy) before Monday’s deadline (July 16) at midnight mountain time.

The campaign grew out of a meeting of 19 concerned citizens (16 of them women) and then a group of five who floated the unconventional concept in an ad in the local Jackson Hole newspaper. Ann Smith provided her phone number to answer any questions and she braced for the worse.

“What stunned me is the number of positive calls I’ve received and 85 to 90 percent has come from women,” Smith says. Driving around Jackson Hole in a replica antique pick-up truck, the bed of Smith’s vehicle has a near life-sized stuffed teddy bear in it with a sign that reads “Grizzly Lives Matter.” “No one has called me up on the phone and yelled at me,” she said. I’ve received lots of affirmative horn honks and people giving me thumbs up.”

Brian Nesvik, the chief game warden with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is not so enamored. He acknowledged he was surprised at how fast the campaign mobilized, heightening a level of drama that was already unprecedented given that it involves the wildlife symbol of the Yellowstone region.

The discussion about wildlife management in America has long been dominated by hunters, but with their numbers declining nationwide, non-consumptive admirers of nature are refusing to stand passively on the sidelines, says attorney Deidre Bainbridge.